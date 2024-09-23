ONONDAGA COUNTY – Still in good form after a full and busy week that saw a narrow defeat to Fayetteville-Manlius and key win over West Genesee, the Baldwinsville girls tennis team played three more times in the week that followed and dominated each of them.

It all began last Monday with B’ville blanking Syracuse West 7-0, with Mira Nadzan and Ayla Kalfass getting 6-0, 6-0 singles wins over, respectively, Baysiegne Marie-Claire and Adharta Regmi.

Three of the doubles matches were shutouts, too, by Elaina Nesbit-Sonia Nadzan, Emma Krukowski-Livia Zoanetti and Kari Rodiguez-Keri Lambert, the last of which got a turn in fourth doubles beating Kierstyn Alexander and Chiontia Burrage. Ella Clary and Carmela Budzich surrendered one game yet handled OshayahWright and Michaela Procks 6-0, 6-1.

A bigger test was expected against Auburn 24 hours later, but again B’ville won all the matches on the card on the way to blanking the Maroons 7-0.

Kalfass, Jasmine Rawda and Mira Nadzan all won 6-0, 6-0 matches over, respectively, Lauren Sincebaugh, Madison Fredericksen and Alice Caruso, with Nesbitt and Sonia Nadzan doing the same against Ashlyn Feneck and Samaya Stokes.

A long first set led Laine and Livia Zoanetti past Emma Sroka and Addison Lange 6-4, 6-0, with Clary and Budzich getting past Olivia Schwab and Victoria Brown, 6-3, 6-2. Emma Krukowski and Sophia Randolph paired up in doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Maggie Cottrell and Sadie Morin.

Yet another shutout happened on Friday, B’ville putting away East Syracuse Minoa 7-0 as Kalfass, Rawda and Mira Nadzan all won 6-0, 6-0 singles matches – Kalfass over Rhiannon Cobb, Rawda over Jewelianna Hallock and Nadzan over Erin Murnane.

Pushed a bit in doubles, the Zoanetti sisters still beat Katelyn Davis and Caroline Sitnik 7-5, 6-3 as Clary and Budzich handled Lila O’Brien and Ososeno Ikhide 6-1, 6-3. Krukowski and Randolph got their own 6-0, 6-0 shutout over Evangeline Tsan and Amra Korman as Nesbitt and Sonia Nadzan routed Kelly Li and Sophie Jones 6-1, 6-0.

Three more matches are in store this week, the Bees going to Liverpool Monday before returning home to face Nottingham and Jamesville-DeWitt.