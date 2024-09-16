CENTRAL NEW YORK – What was established in early portions of the regular season by the Fayeteville-Manlius and Christian Brothers Academy boys golf teams continued in last week’s warm and sunny conditions.

Defending a 5-0 record, F-M Green meet Cicero-North Syracuse Blue last Friday at Green Lakes and was nearly matched stroke for stroke, with the Hornets slightly better at the end to win 195-199 over the Northstars in its closest match so far.

They were even up front, Henry Will’s 36 matched by Nate Bustin and Duncan McDaniel’s 37 equaled by Drew Kippen. Where it differentiated was in the third through fifth spots.

Tyler Burns was alone shooting a 40, and 41s shot by Aiden Curran and Hugh Roddy clinched it as they matched the 41 from the Northstars’ Ethan Hanson and beat Noah Raymond’s 42 and David Schmidt’s 43 for C-NS Blue.

Earlier in the week, F-M Green beat its younger F-M White counterparts 193-211 at Green Lakes, with Ryder Burns winning the individual race thanks to a 36 ahead of a 38 by Roddy.

Jaiden Dardaris led F-M White, shooting a 39 to equal Turner Berry. Three others – McDaniel and Dylan Friedman for Green, Eric Kozlowski for White – finished at 40, while Brian Tonkovich and Luke McGinnis each finished with 43.

As for CBA, first place in the Onondaga High School League was at stake Friday when the unbeaten Brothers faced 5-1 Cazenovia on the Lakers’ home course at Cazenovia Country Club.

Despite the road setting, the Brothers rolled to a 202-228 victory, consistent up front and sweeping the top four individual spots led by Luke Snyder’s solid 38.

Emmet Kilmartin, Will Young and Dempsey Horan all tied for second at 40 and beat out Cazenovia’s low round of 41 from Nico Segall, while Ryan Hayden had a 44 to match the Lakers’ Edmond Richardson.

Two days earlier, the Brothers beat Cortland 193-207 at Drumlins, turning back a Purple Tigers side which had started its season winning four of its first five matches.

Snyder broke par with a 34, with Kilmartin and Pat O’Connor both shooting 38 ahead of 39 from Cortland’s Carter Urtz. Hayden finished with a 41 to equal Garrett Ott and tie for fifth place, while Zach Cooper contributed a 42.