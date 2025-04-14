Limestone Creek Hunt brings home awards from North Carolina

CAZENOVIA — From March 28 to 30, 26 members and supporters of the Limestone Creek Hunt (LCH) attended the Sedgefield Hunt Carolinas Foxhound Performance Trials in Hoffman, North Carolina. The event included over 120 riders from numerous hunts. LCH Huntsman Doug Russell brought five of the club’s best hounds to compete; this year’s LCH entrants were Jolene, Howie, Laker, Falcon, and Kenobi. Over the two days of hunting, LCH placed fourth for “Overall Best Pack,” and Jolene was fifth overall out of all the hounds. Other LCH hounds also received individual placings each day for their performances. This event is a Masters of Foxhounds Association of North America (MFHA)-recognized competition, and hounds that place within the top 10 are eligible for the MFHA championship. Pictured: Jolene and LCH junior members with the club’s pack ribbon and some of Jolene’s other individual placings.