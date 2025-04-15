Green Lakes holding Fishstock event

FAYETTEVILLE — Green Lakes State Park will be holding its open-to-the-public “Fishstock” event tomorrow, Wednesday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event at the park at 7900 Green Lakes Road in Fayetteville involves stocking Green Lakes with rainbow trout so you can adopt your very own fish friend to release into the lake.

There will be a fish identification station, crafts in the old administration building, backyard bass fishing on the beach, a raffle for a state parks gift basket, and a food truck.

The Town of Manlius Police Department will have its command center set up, and the town’s tree commission will be stopping by with its “Ask an Arborist” tent.

For Fishstock, the park accepts non-perishable food items if people have some to give as a donation to the Food Bank of Central New York in lieu of an admission fee.

Wristbands will be handed out starting at 11 a.m. while supplies last.