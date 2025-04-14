Michael L. Farleman, 65, of Baldwinsville passed peacefully at his home on April 2, 2025, surrounded by his wife and several close friends. He was born in Lewistown, PA, and retained fond childhood memories of picnics in the mountains of Pennsylvania with his many cousins. He also held dear special memories of his mother, Bette Davis Farleman. While attending Lewistown High School he excelled in track and field, setting district records in the hurdle events.

Michael proudly served in the United States Marine Corps after high school. He spoke often with fondness of his six-month tour of duty on the USS Inchon in the Mediterranean Sea. During his service, he was honored to receive two Meritorious Masts.

After his honorable discharge, Michael obtained his associate’s degree in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University. His efforts led to employment with General Public Utilities (First Energy Corp) as an electrical power dispatcher in Reading, PA. As the power industry evolved, Michael, accompanied by his young family, relocated to Syracuse to work for Niagara Mohawk as a power trader (National Grid.)

From a young age, Michael sought a relationship with God. He became a Christian as a teenager and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ in Liverpool for over 28 years. Michael showed his love and dedication by serving others. He spent many years leading construction service projects, renovating homes, repairing and replacing roofs and meeting various electrical needs of the congregation and community. He was particularly drawn to teaching teenagers and young adults necessary life skills, but also, more importantly, to instilling the value of serving others. More recently, Michael was well known and loved by his friends for his encouragement and big hugs.

Michael is survived by his devoted wife, Karen; his son, Benjamin, his daughter, Laura (Ryan) Sjoquist, two beloved grandsons, Caeden and Eoin Sjoquist; his sister, Jeannie Austin, brother-in-law Allen (Kiki) Clark; and several nieces and nephews.

Michael bravely fought the challenges of Huntington’s Disease (HD) for more than 25 years. Passionate about helping to find answers, he actively participated in HD research. His final act was to donate his brain to the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center. Michael’s family and friends know his legacy of contributing to finding a cure will long outlive his time on earth.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Syracuse VA for the excellent care he received over the years, and most especially to Team Red. They also wish to extend a special thank you to the HDSA Center of Excellence at University of Rochester Medical Center and sincerely appreciate and thank Upstate University Hospital staff for the care he received there recently.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 24, 2025, at the Church of Christ, 4268 Wetzel Road, Liverpool.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America Rochester Chapter or the Church of Christ in Liverpool, NY.

