ONONDAGA COUNTY – The Christian Brothers Academy girls tennis team had four matches in as many days and managed to win them all.

And the last of these matches on Thursday afternoon had the Brothers prevail 7-0 over East Syracuse Minoa, with the best match coming in first doubles where in two close sets Claire Schaefer and Maddie Kanerviko beat Katelyn Davis and Erin Murnane 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.

Up in singles, Schaefer won, as did Piper Powell and Sarah Clark, while in a three-set doubles battle Claire Ashe and Sadie Wichmann rallied past Edith James and Evangeline Tsan 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.

A day earlier, battling Cazenovia, the Brothers were able to pull it out by a 4-3 margin by getting all four of its points through straight-set decisions, three of them in doubles.

Schaefer and Powell paired up and topped Nora Berg and Claire Vaccaro 6-3, 7-5. Madison Evans and Julie Zdep dominated Charlotte Rushing and Claire Henry 6-2, 6-0, with Wichmann and Ashe getting a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Willa Jubelt and Bailey Burns.

Up in singles, Schaefer lost to Leah Bell 6-3, 6-3 as Kanerviko ran into Madden Cobb and took a 6-1, 6-0 defeat, but Clark got the one point CBA needed in two tough 6-4 sets over Sarah Campgna.

The first part proved convincing with the Brothers blanking Marcellus 7-0. Powell’s 6-1, 7-6 win over Xian Angotti was the closet singles match as Ashe beat Sofia Tufenkjian 6-3, 6-3 and Schaefer handled Shaelyn Kelly 6-2, 6-1.

All of the doubles matches were also claimed in two sets, with Monica Fallon and Katrina Ricelli getting some pushback from Katie Devereaux and Adeline Kinsey but winning 6-4, 6-3.

Then, after beating Cazenovia and ESM, CBA blanked Phoenix 7-0 on Friday afternoon, claiming all the single-set matches to eight games as Schaefer, Clark and Rowan Doyle did not allow a game between them in singles play.

Before facing CBA, ESM began its own stretch of four matches in as many days by blanking Syracuse West 7 -0 with shutouts from Kelly Li and Rhiannon Cobb in singles and Murnane routing Adharta Regmi 6-1, 6-0. Two doubles matches were forfeited, but the teams of Davis-Sophie Jones and Caroline Sitnik-Lila O’Brien played and neither gave up a game in their matches.

A close match with Auburn followed on Wednesday, and the Spartans lost 4-3 to the Maroons, this despite straight-set wins by Li in singles and the doubles teams of Davis-Jones and James-Tsan, who won 6-4, 6-4 over Victoria Brown and Magdaline Hill.

Three different three-set matches went in Auburn’s favor. Cobb fell to Lauren Sincebaugh 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, while Sitnik and O’Brien lost to Emma Sroka and Madison Fredericksen 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Leading early, Jewelianna Hallock and Oso Ikhide could not hold on, taking a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 defeat to Olivia Schwab and Sadie Morin.

ESM rebounded Friday to beat Cicero-North Syracuse 6-1, with Li and Cobb rolling to singles wins and Murane pushed hard by Calista Nguyen but winning 6-4, 7-5.

Hallock and Ikede beat Kaelin Prentice and Mia Mulhern 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, with James and Tsan battling past Allison Spoto and Jessica Barnes 6-4, 7-5 as Davis and Jones won 6-1, 6-3 over Megan Mieves and Lauren Malec.