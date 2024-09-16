ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though it’s still a relatively young varsity program, the East Syracuse Minoa boys volleyball team continues to make major strides.

And another was taken last Monday night when the Spartans, already with a Sept. 6 win over Rochester McQuaid in the books, went to Fayetteville-Manlius and knocked off the Hornets in four sets.

Having lost to F-M in 2023 in a three-set sweep, ESM seized control by winning the opening set 25-17, then keeping cool even after the Hornets pulled out a close second set 27-25.

The third set was a 25-14 romp for ESM and, with the fourth set going beyond the limit, the Spartans, at 25-25, got the serve back and was able to close it out in another 27-25 decision.

Donovan Randall dished out 47 assists to a deep front line led by Jacob McGuigan, who had 15 kills. Tyler Quarry had 11 kills and Ryan Sullivan 10 kills, with Rocco Cambareri earning seven kills and Tommy Clonan six kills. Tyler Hildreth joined McGuigan serving up three aces.

On F-M’s side, Ben Resig put away 16 kills and Charlie Schroder got 12 kills, with Vincent Lu adding six kills and Patrick Horton passing to all of them, earning 34 assists.

All of this followed a 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 win over McQuaid where ESM where McGuigan (15 kills) and Sullivan (11 kills) led the front line, McGuigan adding nine blocks. Quarry, Cambereri and Clonan had five kills apiece as Randall gained 28 assists and, defensively, Clonan and Caleb Byrd had 10 digs apiece.

Going for 3-0, the Spartans met Living Word Academy Thursday night and rolled through the first set 25-11. The Lions won the second 25-20, but by that same score ESM won the third and then got away 25-17 in the fourth to end the match.

Quarry picked up 13 kills, with McGuigan getting six blocks to go with his nine kills. Sullivan added eight kills and Clonan got six kills as Rocco Cambareri helped with four kills and two blocks. Randall gained 30 assists.

Right after it lost to ESM, F-M met Syracuse City 24 hours later and, in four sets, prevailed 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, not getting rattled even when Syracuse extended the match beyond a possible sweep.

Horton improved his total to 38 assists as he got more comfortable in his setter’s role and Resig continued to benefit, pounding 19 kills. Schroder earned nine kills and Nate Houck got eight kills and eight digs, Horton contributing five kills.

Everyone still chases Jamesville-DeWitt, though, and with a 31-match win streak the Red Rams extended it to 32 last Thursday against Central Square, topping the Redhawks 25-13, 25-25, 25-14.

Steady and relentless, the Red Rams were led by Avery Kielbasinski’s seven aces and eight kills, plus 12 kills from Kian Sarmast and 32 assists from Carsen Kaelin. Owen Dougherty also had eight kills, while Chinemerem Okereke got five kills.