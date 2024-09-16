CENTRAL NEW YORK – Twice two weeks apart, the East Syracuse Minoa and Jamesville-DeWitt girls soccer teams would meet one another, with the first contest taking place last Friday on the Red Rams’ home turf.

And while the Red Rams’ defense would do all it could to minimize damage, it could not keep the undefeated Spartans from jumping out to a quick advantage and riding it all the way to a 3-0 victory.

Throughout the game’s first 40 minutes, ESM capitalized on chances, three times finding the net. Bailey Rehm stepped up to net two goals, with Leah Rehm getting the other, her eighth of the season, and Sophia Brooks adding an assist.

To its credit, J-D did get a second-half shutout, coalescing on defense as Lindsay Parker worked her total to seven saves, but the Rams had just one direct shot on the Spartans’ net all night.

ESM was in the midst of six consecutive road games, which commenced last Tuesday when it went to Fulton and devastated the Red Dragons on the way to a 10-3 victory.

Though the Spartans’ defense did struggle a bit in the second half, it only came after ESM had raced out to a 5-0 edge again led by Leah Rehm, who finished with four goals and one assist.

Also earning five points, Ayzlei Winas converted twice and earned three assists. Ashley Praxl had a goal and two assists, with Bailey Rehm and Avery Wood both getting one goal and one assist. Kyleigh Smith had a goal and Michaela Hurlbut had an assist.

Fayetteville-Manlius had a strong SCAC Metro division opener against Liverpool last Tuesday night, spreading production around in a 3-0 shutout while its defense held the Warriors to four shots, all stopped by Mackenzie Murphy.

A single first-half goal was all that was needed, but the Hornets got more as Macie Davey led with one goal and one assist. Ashley Seidberg and Varna Aeleti also found the net, with Una Vlasak and Jana Hodge also picking up assists.

Then F-M unloaded Friday night in a nonleague game against Watertown, getting to double digits topping the Cyclones 10-0 as Vlasak enjoyed a career-best effort.

Nothing Watertown did on defense could contain Vlasak, who put in five goals as she got lots of help from Hodge and Elyssa Barnhart, who each finished with three assists. Hodge and Barnhart also had single goals, joined by Addie Costanza, Julia Rutkey and Lacey Teaken. Seidberg picked up two assists.

More fun followed on Saturday, F-M blanking Indian River 7-0 but spreading things around more. Vlasak tacked on two more goals, with Barnhart and Costanza both getting one goal and one assist and goals credited to Emery Gerace, Avery Will and McKenzie Romicki, Hodge getting a pair of assists.

Christian Brothers Academy made quite a comeback last Tuesday against Phoenix, waking up in the second half to put away the Firebirds 3-2.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, the Brothers increased its pressure and broke through, tying it and getting in front as Neveah Bacheyie scored twice and Katherine Williamson added a goal, with Clara Duggan and Emma Hill both earning assists.

Far easier wins followed, CBA topping Homer 4-0 on Thursday and then, against Hannibal/Cato-Meridian, prevailing by a similar margin in a 5-1 decision.

Against the Trojans, it was Olivia Jones scoring twice to go with single tallies from Duggan and Neveah Bacheyie, with Hill and Francesca Canzano joining Bacheyie in the assist column.

Then, against Hannibal/Cato, the Brothers were up 4-0 by halftime led by Duggan, who would net three goals for a hat trick as Williamson converted twice and Kate Radford stepped up with a pair of assists.

Local rivals met Friday, with Bishop Grimes and Manlius Pebble Hill staying close early until the Cobras took over after intermission to defeat the Trojans 4-1.

Noor Chhablani’s first-half goal had MPH even 1-1, but as the second half wore on Grimes broke through the Trojans’ defenses three times led by Adrianna Scollo, who scored twice.

Olivia Garland and Bailee Halsey also picked up goals, while Loren Semida had an assist. In defeat, MPH goalie Bailey Stewart finished with nine saves.

Two days earlier, MPH returned to action last Wednesday and, running into Tully, took a 9-1 defeat, Lilah Temes getting the Trojans’ lone goal in the first half assisted by Noor Chhblani as Gabrielle Flatt led the Black Knights with three goals and an assist.