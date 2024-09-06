CENTRAL NEW YORK – All through the first two weeks of the 2024 regular season, the Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey team will stay at home at Bragman Stadium, facing a trio of opponents.

Among many other tasks, the Northstars’ hope is that the hunger it feels after a defeat to Rome Free Academy in last fall’s Section III Class A championship game leads to a higher level of play this fall.

Clinton was C-NS’s season-opening foe, fresh off winning the 2023 sectional Class C championship, and would stay close for long stretches before Paige Pangaro helped the Northstars prevail 2-0 over the Comets.

They were scoreless until the second quarter, when C-NS moved out in front on Panagro’s goal, then doubled that margin in the third period when Pangaro again converted. Protecting that lead, the Northstars held Clinton to four shots, all stopped by Olivia Planty.

One side that C-NS has to worry about is Liverpool, who faces the Northstars for the first time on Sept. 19, but will have four games before that point, including two league tests.

At the outset, though, the Warriors made a strong statement against Whitesboro last Wednesday night, prevailing by a 6-0 margin with a diverse attack on display.

Five different players netted goals, with only Zoe Noyes converting twice. Gianna Carbone, Jane Razza, Sophia Puccia and Maura Beckwith took turns finding the net, while Chloe Youker and Cheyla Hill gained assists.

Another road trip, to Auburn, looms on Monday before Liverpool has its home opener on the new turf at LHS Stadium Wednesday against Fayetteville-Manlius, while C-NS welcomes East Syracuse Minoa and Baldwinsville next week.