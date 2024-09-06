Paul D. Bobbette, 78, of Cazenovia, formerly of California and Florida, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. He was born Aug. 6, 1946 in Syracuse to Charles Albert and Mary Ethel Thompson Bobbette and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School, class of 1964. Paul enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1965 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged in 1973, Paul moved to California where he held several jobs including the first male switchboard operator at NBC Studios in Burbank. Upon his retirement, Paul moved to Sarasota, FL, and returned to Cazenovia in 2022. Paul was a very social person and made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed playing cards, singing and expressing his faith in God. Paul was a member of the Cazenovia American Legion Post #88, the Summit Church and the Cazenovia United Methodist Church.

Paul is survived by his siblings, Dorothy Jacobs of Cazenovia, Betty Ann Bobbette of San Antonio, TX, Bill Bobbette of Tavares, FL, Nancy Crowell of Otto, N.Y., Carol “Cookie” Link of Cazenovia and his twin brother, Peter Bobbette of Chittenango. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brother, Charles E. “Bud” Bobbette and by his sister, Marie McMahon.

A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at the Cazenovia United Methodist Church with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall of the church. Contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to the Cazenovia United Methodist Church, 23 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.