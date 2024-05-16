AUBURN – Following up an undefeated regular season in the only way it could, the Baldwinsville boys track and field team turned back all challengers in Thursday’s Salt City Athletic Conference championships.

The Bees finished with 164 points, well clear of host Auburn, who made its way to second place with 109 points as Cicero-North Syracuse (79) edged West Genesee (76) for third place.

Earning a 1-2 finish in the 110 hurdles, B’ville had Jackson Creelman prevail in 16.82 seconds and Logan Zapf win the battle for second with 17.10 to go with his second-place long jump of 18 feet 11 1/2 inches.

Nate Glidden’s 400-meter dash of 51.24 seconds edged C-NS’s Dan Henry (51.30) for the victory, with Rex Kirkegaard fourth in 53.97 as Wyatt Decker claimed the triple jump, going 39’10 3/4″ to edge Auburn’s Carter DeRosa (39’10 1/4″) by half an inch. Decker also contended in the 400 hurdles, his 59.80 seconds second to WG’s Logan Scott (58.57) as Evan Beckwith was sixth in 1:03.17.

B’ville was victorious in the 4×800 relay, where Paul Clark, Ryan Wilson, Adam Kozman and Zach Arria went 8:15.94, holding off a strong 8:19.41 from second-place Fayetteville-Manlius. Kozman was third (9:36.35) and Wilson fourth (9:47.27) in the 3,200-meter run, while Clark added a fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:02.15.

Doug Clark continued his win streak in the pole vault, reaching the height of 11 feet 7 inches as no one else was better than 10 feet and Ethan Millard grabbed fifth place with 8’6″.

Noah Covert, in 9:56.60, earned second place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as Jacob Guelli was third in 10:31.60 before Covert went to the 1,600-meter run and, in 4:28.10, was just behind the 4:27.29 of F-M’s Nolan McGinn as Paul Clark (4:46.93) was eighth, the same place that Covert took in the 800.

London Premo got to second place in the pentathlon, earning 2,298 points to the 2,701 from C-NS’s Andrew Potter, while Arria, Kirkegaard, Glidden and Cooper Christman ran to third in the 4×400 relay in 3:34.24.

Lucas Houghton and Kallen Kennedy were second and third, respectively, in the shot put, each of them throwing it 44’6″, while Joe Pasho threw the discus 119’5″ to beat out Gibson Boudov (116 feet) for fifth place.

Arria joined Mason Cavallaro, Declan Pridmore and Adam Aviles for second (44.08) to Auburn (43.41) in the 4×100 relay. Pridmore, sixth in the long jump (18’6 1/2″), beat out Cavallaro for sixth in the 100-meter dash, 11.832 to 11.838, while Aviles was sixth in the 200-meter dash in 23.76 and sixth in the high jump, clearing 5’6″. J

Over in the girls SCAC Metro meet, B’ville had a strong showing, too, picking up 70 points for third place behind the 160 from C-NS and 131 from Liverpool.

It included Leah Bahamonde sweeping the throwing events, tossing the discus 110 feet 4 inches to beat the field by 15 feet along with a shot put throw of 35 feet 1 1/2 inches to finish more than three feet ahead of the 31’11 1/4″ from WG’s Amelia Jennings as Isabella Mitts was seventh with 25’9″.

In the 200, Kamryn Barton’s 26.54 seconds was a close second to Liverpool’s Mikayla Greene (26.47) as Mia Roberts got fifth place in 27.26.

Natalie Bartkowiak’s 1,876 points in the pentathlon was runner-up to the 2,307 from C-NS’s Jasmine Ayre. Barton, Clare Horan, Mariah LeGrow and Brianna Grosso got third in the 4×800 in 10:04.85. Barton took third (1:11.24) and Adelyn Ameigh-Coogan fifth (1:11.64) in the 400 hurdles.

Emerson Clavijo went 13.10 seconds for fourth place in the 100 sprint as Avamarie Davis (13.98) was eighth before Davis, Abigail Fawcett, Mia Roberts and Amerie Williams took third in the 4×100 in 52.15. Clavijo added a sixth in the 400 sprint in 1:02.89.

Yolanda Wei put up a fifth-place time of 8:13 flat in the 2,000 steeplechase, with Fawcett sixth in the 100 hurdles in exactly 19 seconds. Grosso took seventh (2:34.06) and Isabella Arria eighth (2:35.02) in the 800.

Amanda Newcomb went 30’9 3/4″ in the triple jump to gain sixth place. Avery Cavallaro was fifth in the high jump, topping 4’8″, with Horan (4’6″) in seventh place. Nicole Pelletier, with a long jump of 14’2 3/4″, beat out Newcomb (14’2 3/4″) for eighth place.

Mia Bush was eighth and Nicole Sherpa 11th in the 1,500-meter run. Makayla Fowler was 10th and Bush 11th in the 3,000-meter run. The Bees were sixth in the 4×400 in 4:25.38.