Jean Annie Shook, 69, of Skaneateles, passed away on May 14, 2024, from complications related to cancer. Her special gift was to make everyone around her better, as a nurse, mother, sister, wife, friend and member of the community. Born and raised in Nazareth, PA, Jean earned nursing degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, Boston University, Syracuse University and Upstate Medical University. She worked at Hahnemann University and the Medical College of Pennsylvania before moving to Central New York in 1989, where she was the director of nursing at Benjamin Rush/Four Winds until 2000. She worked as a nurse practitioner in the outpatient psychiatry clinic at Upstate until her retirement in 2022. She was an expert in dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) and ran Upstate’s DBT clinic until her retirement.

Jean was an active member of the community, serving in numerous professional nursing organizations and on the boards of the Skaneateles Festival, Skan Races and St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Camillus. She was a frequent volunteer in Skaneateles schools and at local events and fundraisers. She loved swimming and kayaking at her cherished camp on Skaneateles Lake and enjoyed doing needlework, traveling and cooking for family and friends. She was beloved for her Christmas cookies, which she delivered in person on Dec. 24 every year.

Predeceased by her brother, Russel Shook, Jr., Jean is survived by her husband of 38 years, Chris Johnson; daughter Elizabeth (Libby) Bostain of Owasco, N.Y.; son Lexus Johnson of Philadelphia, PA; granddaughters Rayland Bostain and Sloane Johnson; sisters Susan Heller and Sandra Shook and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 5108 W. Genesee St., Camillus, followed by calling hours in the church’s fellowship hall until 7 p.m.

Well-wishers are welcome to attend either or both. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that mourners consider a donation to the Skaneateles Festival (skanfest.org, or 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles NY 13152) or their favorite arts organization.

