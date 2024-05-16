AUBURN – Both the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool track and field teams utilized their depth and skill to dominate Thursday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championships at Auburn.

It was the Northstars finishing on top with 160 points, while the Warriors, with 131 points, had nearly double the total of third-place Baldwinsville, who had 70 points.

C-NS also went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles, Anna Eells’ 15.29 seconds beating the 15.99 from Morgan Hayes before a 100-meter dash where Jaydin Mackey, in 12.74, earned the victory. Grace Murray claimed the 400 hurdles in 1:04.96, with Aaliyah McDonald second in 1:10.72.

Eells earned a second title in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 2 inches as Liverpool had Audrey Jenkins third (5 feet) and Taima Tearney fourth (4’10”), while Hayes won the long jump by going 16’2 3/4″, with Selena Moreno (15’2 1/2″) in third place.

Hayes had 28 individual points counting her victory in the triple jump, where with 36’9 1/4″ she again was part of a 1-2 finish, Moreno second with 32’11 1/2″ as Tearney (31’1 1/4″) was fourth. Added to all this was Jasmine Ayre pulling away to win the pentathlon, earning 2,307 points.

C-NS added a fourth in the 4×800 relay in 10:47.19 as Liverpool (10:57.43) was fifth, Amanda Belknap taking fifth in the 400-meter dash and Briana Kurpiewski sixth in the shot put and discus.

For Liverpool, Mia Wright, second in the 100 sprint in 12.99 seconds as Maddie Devendorf (13.10) was third, joined Mikayla Greene and Nahla Battle-Crenshaw to win a 4×100 relay classic in 48.75 to the 48.88 from C-NS’s quartet of Hayes, Mackey, Murray and Stephanie Todd.

Wright would also win the 400 sprint in 59.53 seconds, the only time under a minute. before Greene, in the 200-meter dash, went 26.47 to edge the 26.54 from B’ville’s Kamryn Barton as Battle-Crenshaw was fourth (27.15) and Todd third in 26.89. Layla Pearl Collins cleared 9’6″ to win the pole vault ahead of the Northstars’ duo of Natta Luangaphay (8 feet) and Annie Capone (7’6″).

Taylor Page added her own title in the 1,500-meter run in 4:43.23 to beat the 4:47.05 from Fayetteville-Manlius star Izzie Sullivan, while C-NS had Cameron Sisk fifth and Gianna Melfi sixth. Page, joined by Greene, Wright and Devendorf, won the 4×400 relay in 4:03.23 to the Northstars’ 4:07.16.

Addison Ziegler went 7:44.50 in the 2,000 steeplechase to finish second as C-NS had Camilla MacNaught third in 7:52.70 and Allison Moran sixth, with Kailyn Barth seventh for the Warriors. Kaitlyn Hotaling ran to fourth at 3,000 meters in 10:37.20, edging C-NS’s Kennedy Jones (10:38.38) in fifth place.

Addison Burt was fourth in the pentathlon, with Alannah Edwards fourth and Ailanees Leon fifth in the 100 hurdles and Paige Baker fourth in the 800-meter run to beat Sisk in fifth and Maddie Frisch in sixth for the Northstars.

Over in the boys SCAC Metro meet, C-NS finished third with 79 points behind B’ville (164) and Auburn (109), with Liverpool getting 48 points to take sixth place.

Joe Main again won the shot put for the Northstars, his heave of 51’6 1/2″ more than seven feet ahead of the field, but in the discus his 140’9″ was second, just behind the 141’1″ from Henninger’s Ramel Radcliff.

Earning 10 of C-NS’s points, Andrew Potter won the pentathlon, his 2,711 points well clear of a field that included Liverpool’s Taj Ryan, who was fourth with 2,162. Colin Daley rose to second in the pole vault, topping 10 feet to trail the 11’7″ from B’ville’s Doug Clark.

Dan Henry, in 51.30 seconds, was a close second to B’ville’s Nate Glidden (51.24) in the 400 sprint, with Dante Melfi second in the 800 in 1:56.66 just behind the 1:56.41 of F-M’s Nolan McGinn. Henry, Melfi, Tyler Graham and Sean Bombard were second in the 4×400 in 3:29.63.

Matt Jordan topped 5’6″ for fourth place in the high jump. Joe Massett finished fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:54.30, with Christian Kahrs fourth in the 200 in 23.58 and Ben Rose fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:02.83.

For Liverpool, Cameron Bartlett went 18’11 1/4″ in the long jump for third place, while Brayden Smith got to third place in the 110 hurdles in 17.80 seconds and third in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.45. Antonio Rivera was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.68 and helped the Warriors to third (44.86) in the 4×100 relay.

Liverpool added a third in the 4×800 relay in 8:51.02 and fifth in the 4×400. Roman Murray got fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:29.65 and Brady Ruediger fifth at 3,200 meters in 9:50.18. Thomas Nguyen was sixth in the pole vault, clearing 8’6″.