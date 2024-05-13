CENTRAL NEW YORK – At two different venues and in two different meets, track and field teams from Marcellus and Westhill both earned Onondaga High School League Liberty division championships on Monday afternoon.

In the boys OHSL Liberty small-school meet at Hannibal, the Marcellus boys earned 189 points to runner-up Cazenovia’s 146, while at the large-school meet Westhill girls rolled to victory with 214 points, well clear of host Chittenango’s second-place 131.

Marcellus would win the first boys race on the slate, the 4×800 relay, as Alex LoStracco, Liam Eldridge, Aaron Weber and Jameson Palen finished in eight minutes, 32.01 seconds. Later, Weber, Joe Striffler, Xander Szalach and Andrew McCaffrey won the 4×400 in 3:34.83 as the Mustangs also were second in the 4×100 in 45.97 seconds.

McCaffrey cleared 11 feet 6 inches in the pole vault to win that event as Owen Alexander took the 110 hurdles in 15.73 seconds. Eldridge was second (5:01.44) and Robbie Hakes third (5:01.44) at 1,600 meters, while in the 800 Eldridge’s 2:07.85 was a close second to the 2:07.61 from J-E’s Alex Kunz as Eldridge added a third in the 3,200-meter run.

Striffler was second in the 400-meter dash in 52.53 and Szalach third in 53.19 to go with a second in the triple jump with 40’7 1/4″ and third (5’6″) in the high jump, with Hakes third and LoStracco fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Nolan Hoey, throwing the discus 120’3″, beat out Charles Donahue (115’9″) and Cameron Sadler (113’2″) for second place. Evan Fullagar added a third in the long jump with 19’4 1/2″ and third in the triple jump with 39’8 3/4″.

For the Marcellus girls, Madison Foy won the 100 hurdles in 15.94 seconds to the 16.00 of Cazenovia’s Claire Marris as Sophia Bianchi (17.75) was third, with Foy, Emmi Rossiter, Corrine Aldrich and Dorothy McMahon winning the 4×400 in 4:19.32 and Rossiter taking the long jump by going 15’9 3/4″.

Aldrich took second in the 400 sprint in 1:02.60 and Emmi Rossiter was fourth, Harmony Frost adding a second in the shot put with 30’9 1/2″ and third in the 200 in 28.29 and Lorelei Reffler third in the high jump clearing 4’6″. Sara Welsh added a second-place triple jump of 32′ 1/2″.

Skaneateles finished third in the small-school girls division and fourth in the boys division. Solvay and Jordan-Elbridge also had strong individual efforts.

To lead the Skaneateles boys, Will Feeney won the discus with a throw of 132’4″ and the shot put by throwing it 48’7 3/4′ ahead of the 46’8 1/2″ from Marcellus’ Nolan Hoey as J-E’s Roanan Ross (43’1″) was third. Ryan McCrone cleared 11 feet in the pole vault, second to McCaffrey.

Tristan Boucher went 11:28.44 in the 3,000 steeplechase, second to the winning 11:15.94 of J-E’s Peyton Bates. Graham Bradley was fourth in the 100 and 200, also helping the Lakers to third in the 4×100 as it also took third in the 4×800 and 4×400.

Lucy Fleckenstein gave the Skaneateles girls a win in the 800 in 2:25.14, with Bella Bjorling third in 2:39.30. The Lakers were also second in the 4×800 as Tobi DiRubbo was second (11:53.07) and Monica Pohl fourth in the 3,000-meter run.

Kyira Davis gave the Solvay girls a win in the 100 sprint in 13.40 seconds and led the Bearcats to second in the 4×100 in 53.23 ahead of Marcellus’ third-place 53.45, also getting second in the long jump with 15’5″ as Serenity Williams (15’2 1/2″) was third. Gabrielle Wilsey threw the shot put 30′ 1/4″ for third place and Rachel Willsey was fourth (15’1″) in the long jump.

Solvay’s boys were led by Jairo DeJesus, who with 2,354 points beat out Marcellus’ Ay-Zoh Shaw (2,281) to win the pentathlon. Antwan Hicks was second in the 100 sprint in 11.87 seconds behind J-E’s David Lawless, who won in 11.76 to go with a second in the 200 in 23.89. Giovanni Cilani was third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the triple jump, with Hicks fourth in the long jump.

Meanwhile, at Chittenango Westhill’s girls were victorious in five of six field events, including the high jump, where Derricka Trotman cleared 5’1″ for the top spot, and the pole vault, where Mallie Alt and Mary Kate Rewakowski both cleared 9 feet as Ava Baty (8 feet) was fourth.

In the long jump, Emma Murphy won with 17’3 1/4″, with Isabel Young taking the triple jump with 33’8 1/2″ ahead of Isabel Leonardo’s second-place 32’7″. Jael Hill prevailed in the shot put, throwing it 36’1 1/4″, and added a third in the discus (84’2″) with Emma Marshall and Morgan Heise also in the top five

On the track, Murphy, in 16.01 seconds, pulled away from Baty (17.17) to win the 100 hurdles as Mallie Alt was fourth. Murphy, Allison Langham, Derricka Trotman and Reagan Talucci paired up to win the 4×100 in 51.54, with Eileen Mullen winning the 3,000 in 11:23.07.

Also, the Warriors were second in the 4×800 (11:12.60) and third in the 4×400 as Mullen took second in the 1,500 (5:22.14) and Young second (1:11.90) in the 400 hurdles.

Emma Drumm O’Brien (1,498 points) beat out Gianna Spasevski (1,455) for second in the pentathlon. Langham took second in the 200 in 27.99 seconds, adding a third with Reagan Talucci fourth in the 100 sprint. Leonardo was third in the 400 sprint in 1:04.62.

The Westhill boys had 91 points, second place to Christian Brothers Academy’s 142.

Alex Dacko, in 4:46.47, beat the field in the 1,600, with Chris Gilkes third before Drew O’Reilly won the 800 in 2:07.49. Dacko, O’Reilly, Edward Popp and Anthony Cardoso (who was fourth in the 800) pulled away to win the 4×800 in 8:40.46, the Warriors adding a third in the 4×100 as Myles Anderson was fourth in the 400 hurdles.

Ladaryle Watkins went 19’2″ in the long jump and finished second. Derrick Trotman cleared 5’4″ for third place in the high jump and was fourth in the shot put, while Michael Fanelli threw the discus 132’10” to land in second place.