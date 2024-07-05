George Bernard Gerbig, 49, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024. He was born Jan. 21, 1975, in Albion, N.Y. to Bernard and JoAnn Gerbig. George was a graduate of Kendall Central School, Class of 1993, where he excelled in sports. While in high school, George was a member of the golf team, played forward on the basketball team and was the goalie of the soccer team. His greatest joy of playing sports was having his father coach his golf and soccer teams. George was also president of the school band and Student Council. He was a communicant of St. James Church.

George is survived by his mother, JoAnn Gerbig of Cazenovia; his brothers, James (Charlene) Gerbig of Hillsdale, N.J., and William (Kori) Gerbig of Manlius; his sister, Julee (Scot) Hartwell of Lake George, N.Y., and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard F. “Ben” Gerbig in 2022.

A private mass of Christian burial will be held at St. James Church. Contributions in George’s memory may be made to St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the Gerbig family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.