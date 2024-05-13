CHITTENANGO – A season of growth for the Christian Brothers Academy boys track and field team had built toward Monday’s Onondaga High School League Liberty division large-school championships at Chittenango High School – and resulted in a victory.

Earning 142 points, the Brothers were well clear of second-place Westhill’s total of 91 points, in large part due to CBA’s dominance in sprint races.

It all began in the 100-meter dash, a 1-2-3 Brothers sweep. Darien Williams prevailed in 10.87 seconds, with Daunte Bacheyie second in 11.10 and Zion Green third in 11.35. Then, in the 4×100 relay, Williams, Bacheyie, Green and Quinten Lewis pulled away to win in 43.03 to Syracuse ITC’s second-place 44.68.

Green returned in the 200-meter dash, winning in 23.29 seconds as Shaun Philpot got second place in 23.63. The 4×400 relay followed and the Brothers’ quartet of Braydon Johnson, James Cass, Xavier Caesar and Daniel Abbe won in 3:36.99, more than 12 seconds ahead of the field.

Competing in the five-event pentathlon, Donovan Collins gave CBA another title as he earned 2,392 points, well clear of the 1,961 from Chittenango’s Alex Scheidelman. In the long jump, Lewis prevailed with 19 feet 5 inches, edging the 19’3″ from Westhill’s LaDaryle Watkins, while adding a third in the triple jump with 39’8″ as Remir Ratchford (37’9 3/4″) was sixth.

In the 400 hurdles, Johnson’s 59.05 seconds was a close second to ITC’s Demeaco Jefferson (58.89) as Caesar was third in 59.94, while in the 800-meter run Cass went 2:08.33, right behind the 2:07.49 from the Warriors’ Drew O’Reilly. Vivaan Shah added a third-place time of 11:51.80 in the 3,000 steeplechase.

Kyle Gaffney earned a second-place finish in the 1,600-meter run in 4:51.68 to the 4:46.47 from Westhill’s Alex Dacko, while Joe Kinsella was fourth (55.48 seconds) and Jacob DuBrey sixth (56.88) in the 400-meter dash as Chris Fernandez, Joe Martin, Will Radford and Liam Rupprecht were fourth in the 4×800 relay.

CBA’s girls team finished fourth in the seven-team OHSL Liberty large-school field with 54 points behind Westhill, Chittenango and Homer. Nearly a third of those points came from the 800, where Katherine Williamson won in 2:29.37 and Claire Krueger was third in 2:36.16 as Ava Lavalle would take the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:11.40.

Later, in the 4×400, Williamson, Julie Zdep, Meryl Murphy and Liana Thomas prevailed in 4:23.62 to runner-up Chittenango’s 4:29.24. Thomas went 1:16.90 in the 400 hurdles to get third place, while Zdep made her way to fourth place in the 400 sprint in 1:05.49, with Murphy fourth in the 200 in 28.24 seconds.