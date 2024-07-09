VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – In our report on the results of the June 18 village election which ran in last week’s editions, the vote totals were all incorrect. The numbers had been gathered on election night from an administrative assistant at the Onondaga County Board of Elections, who stipulated that those results were “unofficial.”

On June 28, the BOE provided updated official results which also included absentee votes.

Village voters chose to switch the annual village election from mid-June to early-November by a vote of 300 to 196. So next year’s village election will be scheduled on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

This year, two Republican trustees – Matt Devendorf and Michael LaMontagne – ran unopposed for re-election. So did Village Justice Anthony LaValle, also a Republican.

The BOE reported last week that LaValle tallied 368 votes, while Devendorf drew 311 and LaMontagne 294. Thirty write-in votes were cast for judge, and 57 write-in votes were cast for trustee.