By Janelle Davis

The last time we spoke to Lauren Miter, special education teacher at Elmcrest Elementary in the Liverpool district, she was fresh off a journey to Kenya, Africa, for the Global Autism Project.

Her time in Kenya lasted two weeks, during which she collaborated with team members, local educators, families, and children to build programs for children with autism. In special education for 12 years, Miter has been familiar with the Global Autism Project for a long time.

“This whole opportunity was incredible. It was eye-opening, fulfilling, and I feel a new urge to continue to build upon what I have been doing in the Liverpool community,” Miter admitted.

On April 16, she organized the first annual Liverpool Autism and Neurodiversity Night at Liverpool High School. Lauren has always desired to arrange such an event, and she admits that “her recent trip to Kenya with the Global Autism Project gave her the confidence to believe that she could organize such a big event.”

Her experience in Kenya helped her to conquer thoughts of self-doubt and realize that she does have enough knowledge and experience with autism and neurodiversity to create an event.

The event was open to anyone in the Liverpool area.

Every person in attendance received three tickets to raffle items donated by Liverpool staff members, community members, the Liverpool Transportation Department, and the Liverpool Library Department.

They had a sensory area filled with balloons, sensory toys, sensory lights, and bean bag chairs. In the auditorium, there were large yard games, giant blocks, bowling, music, balloons, and coloring activities for students and siblings.

Liverpool staff and high school students volunteered to watch the children, so their parents could go into the cafeteria and view the resource tables, which included information about local ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis) clinics, practice dental appointments, home safety, reading IEPs( Individualized Education Program), sibling connection resources, and so much more.

Outside, there were military vehicles from the 274th ASOS from Syracuse, as well as big trucks from the Town of Clay.

“I wanted to provide an event that catered to the needs of students with autism so everyone could enjoy a fun evening. Based on the positive feedback, I think we accomplished that,” Lauren shares.

Next year, Miter plans to build upon the Liverpool Autism and Neurodiversity Night.

“I hope to add more resource tables. My goal is to eventually build connections with local businesses to help prepare autistic young adults from the community for the workforce,” Miter said.

Miter plans to travel again with the Global Autism Project.

She is currently working on creating a series of trainings that can be purchased to help families, caregivers, and teachers connect with neurodivergent and autistic learners. All funds will go directly to her SkillCorps® trips so she can continue to grow personally and professionally while creating new opportunities for the students she works with daily.

If you are interested in supporting Lauren in future SkillCorps trips, you can donate to her Venmo @LaurenMiter. You will be able to receive a donation receipt with the SkillCorps 501(c)(3) status.

“I feel fortunate to be in a position to make a difference, and I do not want to waste the opportunities I have been given,” Miter said.