VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – The Village of East Syracuse is presenting its 47th annual Ronald A. Russell Jr. fireworks display on Saturday, July 6.

The event the is co-sponsored with West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse and the family of Mayor Lorene Dadey.

The morning of June 20, the dealership started the summer like it has year after year: by presenting a check for $4,000 to go toward the firework show.

The general manager of the Chevy dealer, EJ Jackson, handed over the check on behalf of his business. Jackson, who grew up in East Syracuse himself, has called the village’s firework event a large and meaningful community gathering that he always looked forward to back when he was a kid.

That evening of July 6, the band Faded Vinyl will be performing from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m., consisting of veteran musicians from Central New York bands like The Custom Taylor Band, Red Spider and Unsung Heroes. They have also shared the stage with bands like Big & Rich and Sweet.

The fireworks will begin at East Syracuse Elementary School field at 9:30 p.m. The school is located at 230 Kinne St.

All throughout the night, food and drinks will be sold by local non-profit groups, namely ESM Marching Band, East Syracuse Pop Warner and the East Syracuse Recreation Committee.

Dadey said she looks forward to another successful event this time around, adding that she appreciates everyone who volunteers that night as well as the sponsorship that supports it.

East Syracuse Deputy Mayor Mary Albanese said the fireworks display makes for one of the village’s best and biggest events every year.

The man for whom the event is named, Ronald Russell Jr., was a multi-term trustee and mayor of East Syracuse, a president of the village’s chamber of commerce, a 68-year life member of the East Syracuse Fire Department, and the originator of the annual fireworks display almost 50 years ago. Russell passed away in 2014 at the age of 86.

Leading up to the event every year, villagers in the surrounding neighborhoods are known to host parties and fire up their grills for barbecues before they head over to the school field with their lawn chairs.

The village’s recreation department has also begun its Concerts in the Gazebo series at Ellis Field Park.

All performances are free, but it’s suggested that attendees bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Food like pulled pork, hot dogs and clams will be sold along with other refreshments, and one of the nights will have a luau theme.

The string of Tuesday evening concerts sponsored by the village kicked off on June 25 with acoustic blues band The Shylocks, and it will continue on July 2 with retro rock ‘n’ roll band Dunes & The Del Tunes, followed by hard-driving rock band 13 Curves on July 9, arena rock/metal group Off the Record on July 16, classic rock ‘n’ roll players Fab Cats on July 23, country/southern rock band Broken Rule on Aug. 6, singer-songwriter Peg Newell on Aug. 13, and Dirtroad Ruckus Trio on Aug. 20. All concerts take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this summer except for the last two on Aug. 13 and 20, which will be from 6 to 8.