In recognition of its designation as a Tree Campus K-12, Liverpool Elementary and Liverpool Middle students, staff and families recently celebrated the honor by planting three trees on the campus.

The Liverpool Middle Green Warriors Environmental Club was awarded a grant from the New York State Urban Forestry Council for up to $500 worth of educational materials and trees to be planted. LMS is the only school in Onondaga County to be awarded the grant this year.

In addition to be designated as a Tree Campus K-12, the grant also establishes a TREE TEAM and an educational forestry program/curriculum, which also run as an extra-curricular club through the school.

Leanna Nugent, community forestry and natural resources educator for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County, was on hand to assist with the tree plantings, and showed everyone the proper way to plant trees. Liverpool Central School District Arborist Justin Kinney was on hand to assist with planting, mulching and watering the trees.

Liverpool Village Mayor Stacey Finney and the village’s Tree Committee donated mulch needed to help students maintain the health of the new trees, and Bartlett Tree Experts donated red tree saplings for everyone to take home to plant.

Everyone in attendance was asked to sign a poster of a tree, which will be framed and hung at LMS to commemorate the event.

Tree Campus K-12, an Arbor Day Foundation Program, inspires collaboration between schools, students, and communities to facilitate experiences with trees as a learning tool.

The program encourages schools and educators to create purposeful opportunities for students to interact with trees by offering resources as well as a framework for becoming

recognized and celebrating their efforts with their community.

The Green Warriors Environmental Club is open to all students who are interested in activism within the community on issues related to environmental conservation and Communications Office 195 Blackberry Road Liverpool, NY 13090 Telephone (315) 622-7132 sustainability. The purpose is to expose students to environmental issues, especially local ones, and engage in local activism and advocacy.

In recognition of this designation, LMS will host a tree planting ceremony at the school on Saturday, May 4, with a time to be determined. The community is welcome to attend.