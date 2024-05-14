CENTRAL NEW YORK – Following an undefeated regular season, the Cazenovia boys track and field team returned to Hannibal for the second time in less than a week to compete in Monday’s Onondaga High School League Liberty division small-school championships.

The Lakers picked up 146 points, ultimately beating everyone except Marcellus, who went to the top with 189 points.

Eliot Comeau led Cazenovia, winning the 400-meter dash in 51.91 seconds as Michael Harris was fourth in 53.68, and also prevailed in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 10 inches as Judah Ossont (5’4”) got fourth place. Comeau also ran to fourth place (2:10.58) at 800 meters.

Braden Carnahan ruled in the long jump, his 20’9 1/2” more than a foot ahead of anyone else. Wyatt Scott took fifth with 19’3 1/2” as, in the 400 hurdles, he went 1:01.52 to hold off the Mustangs’ Alex LoStracco (1:02.15) as Carnahan was third in 1:02.77 and Nolan Campagna (1:06.05) finished fifth.

Carnahan also got second in the 110 high hurdles in 16.34 seconds to the 15.73 of Marcellus’ Owen Alexander, and in the 4×100 relay Carnahan, Scott, Charlie Compeau and Finn Worthington won with 44.77 seconds over the 45.97 from Marcellus. Worthington went on to take the 200-meter dash in 23.76 to the 23.89 of Jordan-Elbridge’s David Lawless.

Jake Woolbert dominated the 1,600-meter run, his time of 4:47.66 the only one under five minutes as Will Galton was fourth in 5:03.94, and Woolbert added a second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:42.22 as Galton (11:26.81) again was fourth.

Woolbert, Campagna, Tristan Field-Bradley and Caleb Gilmore were second (8:38.84) to Marcellus (8:32.01) in the 4×800 relay, with Worthington, Field-Bradley, Harris and Eliot Comeau second in the 4×400 in 3:36.23 to the Mustangs’ 3:34.83. Gilmore added a third in the 800 in 2:09.22 as Campagna was sixth (12:01.14) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Matt Tugaw, accumulating 1,869 points, finished third in the pentathlon, with Worthington clearing 9 feet in the pole vault for seventh place. Ethan Burry was seventh in the shot put, throwing it 36’11”, with Jack Macro seventh in the discus going 102’3” and Jonathan Sweet (101 feet) in eighth place. Ossont was sixth (38’8 3/4”) and Scott seventh (38’1”) in the triple jump.

Chittenango served as host for the OHSL Liberty large-school meet on Monday, and the girls Bears finished second out of seven teams, its total of 131 points only topped by Westhill’s 214.

Hannah Wagner led the Chittenango girls, edging Westhill’s Isabel Young, 1:11.56 to 1:11.90, in a close 400 hurdles and then winning the 200 in 27.20 to the 27.99 of the Warriors’ Allison Langham, also helping Karlee Paone, Ani McCarthy and Sophia DiGennaro get second in the 4×400 relay in 4:29.24.

McCarthy, Jule Voelk, Natalie DiGennaro and Sophia DiGennaro went 10:55.67 to pull away from Westhill (11:12.60) and win the 4×800 before Sophia DiGennaro went to the 400 and won in 1:01.88 to the 1:03.70 of Homer’s Ingrid Aagaard.

Mariah Stewart’s total of 1,867 points was enough for her to win the pentathlon. Natalie DiGennaro went 8:29.70 for second in the 2,000 steeplechase ahead of Abby Horning (9:07.20 in third place, took fifth in the triple jump (31’4 3/4”) and was sixth in the 400 hurdles. McCarthy took fifth and Voelk sixth in the 800.

Taylor Velardi, clearing 4’6” in the high jump, finished second. Allie Bartoszek got third in the 100 hurdles in 17.22 seconds, while Laura Powers was third (5:25.80) and Emily Judd fourth (5:38.28) in the 1,500-meter run. Chittenango took fifth in the 4×100 relay in 56.95.

Robert Pierce won for the boys Bears in the 400 sprint, his 53.61 seconds beating out the 54.47 from Cortland’s Feodor Kalytyuk as Pierce also got third in the 200 in 23.71 and fifth in the 100 in 11.73, helping Drew Toner, Bryce Edwards and Owen Law get second in the 4×400 in 3:39.57 as Toner claimed the pole vault, the only competitor to clear 8’6”.

Alex Scheidelman earned 1,961 points in the pentathlon, second to the 2,392 of CBA’s Donovan Collins, while Sean Eiffe had a second-place shot put throw of 42’3 1/2’ to go with a fifth (122’8”) in the discus.

Joshua Lin added a fifth in the 110 hurdles in 18.92 seconds and fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:03.88) ahead of Will Kimball in sixth place (1:04.05). Canon Gatlin finished fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase.

Ethan Lavier ran the 3,200 in 11:08.54 to earn third place.The Bears were third in the 4×800 in 8:58.72 as Lavier was fifth and Bryce Edwards sixth in the 1,600, with Micah Granata sixth in the 800 and Sean Navin sixth in the 3,200. Law was sixth in the high jump.