BALDWINSVILLE – Together again, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool track and field teams would go to the top of the standings at Friday’s rain-soaked John Arcaro Coed Classic at Baldwinsville.

And the boys Northstars would join the girls as team champions, earning 64 points to runner-up East Syracuse Minoa’s 45, while the C-NS girls would require 80 points to fend off Liverpool (73) for the top spot.

Joe Main gained 18 of those C-NS points. In the discus, his throw of 141 feet 8 inches beat out Skaneateles standout Will Feeney’s 139’9″ and, in the shot put, Main’s 48’6 1/2″ only trailed Feeney’s 49’4″.

A key win late in the meet came in the 4×400 relay when C-NS’s quartet of Dante Melfi, Dan Henry, Sean Bombard and Tyler Graham went three minutes, 31.58 seconds to hold off the 3:32.86 from Whitesboro.

Graham took second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:17.39, with Nolan Zinsmeyer third in 10:48.92 as Liverpool had Davis Farrell sixth and Brian Juston seventh.

Melfi made his way to third place at 1,600 meters in 4:33.50, with Rhett Andrews third at 3,200 meters in 9:44.83. Andrew Potter was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 16.67 seconds and Henry sixth (51.96) in the 400-meter dash.

Finishing fourth on the team side, Liverpool’s boys beat the field in the 4×800 when Nate Aurello, Roman Murray, Brady Ruediger and Ian Sherlock finished in 8:27.85, more than 20 seconds clear of the field.

Ny’Quez Madison prevailed in the long jump, his 21’7″ beating the 21’2 1/4″ from ESM’s Jay-Neil McDuffie as Zuriel Dickerson was sixth (19’8″) for C-NS. Madison also had a second-place triple jump of 41’9″ to the 41’11 1/2″ from Syracuse ITC’s Tristan Bey, with Dickerson fifth at 39’2″ as Madison tied for sixth in the high jump, clearing 5’6″.

In the 800-meter run, Murray was second in 2:01.64 to Skaneateles’ Tritan Boucher (2:01.27) as Aurello was fifth (2:05.16) behind the fourth-place 2:05.07 from C-NS’s Dom Petrera. Ruediger later got sixth place in the 3,200 in 10:03.92. Josh Vang got sixth in the 1,600 in 4:41.55, while Brayden Smith added an eighth in the 400 hurdles in 1:02.25.

Leading the C-NS girls again, Anna Eells tore to victory in the 100 hurdles in 14.92 seconds as Morgan Hayes (15.50) was third, but would top the field in the triple jump by going 36’8 3/4″ as Samantha Moreno was fourth with 32’6 3/4″. ‘

Eells later cleared 5’4″ in the high jump, second to the 5’5″ From ESM’s Akuot Kuany, while Grace Murray won the 400 hurdles, her 1:05.36 more than three seconds clear of the field as Aaliyah McDonald finished seventh.

Jaydin Mackey went 12.53 seconds for second in the 100 sprint behind South Jefferson’s Kennady Billman (12.45).Kennedy Jones took third in the 3,000-meter run in 10:40.45 Camilla MacNaught take fifth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 8:02.69.

Liverpool’s Mikayla Greene won 400 sprint, her time of 59.73 seconds beating out the 1:00.90 from C-NS’s Alexa Bellknap, while Maddie Devendorf went 17’4″ in the long jump to win over Hayes’ second-place jump of 17 feet.

Then Greene would pair with Mia Wright, Maddie Devendorf and Nahla Battle-Crenshaw to win the 4×100 in a quick 48.91, no one else breaking the 51-second mark.

Layla Pearl Collins won the pole vault, the only competitor to clear 9’6″ as C-NS’s Natta Luangaphay (Nahla Battle-Crenshaw added a fourth (12.93) in the 100 sprint. Taylor Page added a title in the 800 in 2:17.33, well clear of a field where the Northstars’ Cameron Sisk (2:25.40) was fifth.

Also, the Warriors won the 4×800 as part of a girls/boys sweep. Paige Baker, Kaitlyn Hotaling, Charlotte Warner and Addison Ziegler went 10:02.15 to pull away from runner-up Chittenango (10:10.89).

Wright, in 26.28 seconds was second to Billman (25.57) in the 200-meter dash. Hotaling finished third in the 1,500-meter run in 4:57.13 as Warner (5:06.14) got fourth place, with Paige Baker sixth in the 3,000.