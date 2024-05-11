CENTRAL NEW YORK – Through a steady rain, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys track and field team would pull away and take top honors at Friday’s Oneida Invitational.

Barely 48 hours removed from a tense defeat in a head-to-head showdown with East Syracuse Minoa, the Red Rams, with 87 points, easily beat out the second-place 54 from Nottingham as J-D’s girls were third with 54 points.

Winning two different field events, the Rams had Kevin Vigneault throw the shot put 44 feet 1 1/2 inches to go with a sixth in the discus as Terrell Willis, in the triple jump, prevailed with 40’9 3/4″ to go with a second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet. Matt Campbell was third and Adam Rigdon fourth in the long jump.

Shane Garguilo, in 1:00.63, was victorious in the 400-meter hurdles after Brayden Rivera took second place in the 400-meter dash in 50.91 seconds. Will Westpfal, in 23.35, edged out Rivera (23.37) for second in the 200-meter dash.

Jaden Addai earned 2,342 points for third place in the pentathlon, with Daksh Maini fifth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 110 hurdles. The Rams were second in the 4×100 relay in 46.37 seconds.

On the girls side at Oneida, J-D’s Skylar Vaught won the discus, throwing it 116’1″ as Kenna Ridzi (104’2″) was third, while Victoria Payne was second in the 100 hurdles in 15.93 seconds and runner-up in the 200 in 27.03. Ellyana Deng cleared 5 feet for second in the high jump and got third in the long jump with 15’6 1/2″.

ESM, for its part, would lead a strong local contingent competing that same day at Baldwinsville’s Arcaro Coed Classic, finishing second on the boys side with 54 points to Cicero-North Syracuse’s 65 as Fayetteville-Manlius was fifth on the girls side and Christian Brothers Academy) fifth in the boys standings.

Individually, ESM’s Jay-Neil McDuffie led the boys side, going to win the 110 high hurdles in 15.30 seconds, nearly half a second ahead of the field before McDuffie, Mikah Combs, Hashim Abdi and Anthony Bryant went 43.26 to edge CBA’s 43.36 in an exciting 4×100 relay. ‘

Ryan Sullivan got another victory in the high jump, clearing 6’2″, two inches ahead of Corcoran’s Abdi Gosar. K’Mari Jones went to fourth in the discus with 124’8″ as McDuffie was second in the long jump with 21’2 1/4″ and fifth in the 100 sprint.

CBA went 1-2 in the boys 200 sprint, Darien Williams winning in 21.62 seconds ahead of the 22.05 from Daunte Bacheyie, while Braydon Johnson was third in the 400 hurdles in 59.30 and James Cass fifth in 1:00.59.

Xavier Caesar added a fifth in the 400 sprint in 51.91 and the Brothers were fourth (3:33.66) in the 4×400 to go with its close call in the 4×100 and second in the 4×100 muscle relay in 51.64. Quinten Lewis had a fifth-place long jump of 19’9 1/2″.

F-M, meanwhile, got a victory from Will Ditre in the 1,600-meter run, his 4:30.29 just ahead of the 4:32.74 from Westhill’s Drew O’Reilly before Nolan McGinn rolled to first in the 3,200-meter run in 9:21.75, nearly 20 seconds clear of the pack.

Akuot Kuany had a strong meet for the ESM girls, winning the high jump by clearing 5’5″ to the 5’4″ for C-NS’s Anna Eells after a 100 hurdles where Kuany’s 15.49 seconds was runner-up to Eells’ 14.92. Elise Mancini added a fourth (8 feet) in the pole vault and Aniyah Jones a fourth (30’8″) in the shot put to go with a fifth (15’7″) in the long jump.

F-M’s girls had Izzie Sullivan win the 3,000 in 9:43.81, nearly a full minute ahead of the field as ESM’s Rachael Burt was fifth. Mariah Khalifeh was second in the 800 in 2:21.32, while Claire McDonald was sixth. Michelle Ifeonu threw the discus 95’1″ and finished second.

Jordan Giannetti finished second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:53.89, with Sarah George seventh. Ozzie Hill finished fifth in the 400 sprint in 1:07.20 and the helped Sullivan, Khalifeh and McDonald win the 4×400 in 4:24.34, edging B’ville’s 4:24.67. Katherine O’Brien added a sixth (31’11 1/4″) in the triple jump.