BALDWINSVILLE – With an undefeated regular season behind them, the Baldwinsville boys track and field team would have a busy weekend competing in two high-profile meets.

There was the Bees’ own John Arcaro Coed Classic on a rainy Friday at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium. Then, some of B’ville’s top performers would go to White Plains to face top state and regional competition for the 56th annual Glenn D. Loucks Games.

In the Arcaro meet, the boys Bees earned 44 points for third place, one behind runner-up East Syracuse Minoa (45) as Cicero-North Syracuse took the top spot with 64 points. Ten of those points came from Doug Clark winning the pole vault as he cleared 11 feet with fewer misses than Skaneateles’ Ryan McCrone and Whitesboro’s Noah Otto.

Wyatt Decker got second place in the 400-meter hurdles, his time of 58.96 seconds only trailing the 58.27 from South Jefferson’s James King. Adam Kozman ran 3,200 meters in 9:45.09 for fourth place, with Jacob Guelli (10:25.49) in 10th place.

Guelli, Logan Bolton, Will Cornell and George Bauer ran the 4×800 relay in 8:55.23 for third place, Cornell also taking ninth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:51.82 as Liam McComber (4:55.49) was 11th. Chris Patruano added a ninth (2:08.53) in the 800-meter run.

Angelo Sayers made his way to fourth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, posting 10:57.18, with Chris Zellar eighth in the 200-meter dash in 23.41 seconds. Rex Kirkegaard gained ninth place in the 400-meter dash in 53.65, a season best, with the Bees fourth in both the 4×100 relay (45.16) and 4×100 muscle relay (52.06).

Kallen Kennedy threw the shot put 43’3 1/2″ for fifth place as Parish Morrison (39’8 1/2″) was 10th. Joe Pasho, with a discus throw of 120 feet, beat out Gibson Boudov (118’2″) and Lucas Houghton (116’2″) for sixth place. Declan Pridmore was eighth (18’10 1/4″) in the long jump.

Also in the Arcaro meet, B’ville’s girls track team finished sixth in an 18-team field, picking up 34 points. In the 4×400 relay, Mariah LeGrow, Veda Steinemann, Ave Francisco and Nicole Pelletier went 4:24.67, just behind the winning 4:24.34 from Fayetteville-Manlius as the Bees also were fourth (1:09.98) in the 4×100 muscle relay.

Leah Bahamonde contended in the shot put, throwing it 30’11 1/4″ to earn third place. Kamryn Barton earned fourth place in the 800 in 2:22.34, a new season mark, with Emerson Clavijo fourth in the 200 in 26.83 seconds ahead of Amerie Williams’ seventh-place 27.33.

Kate DeFio cleared 8 feet in the pole vault to tie for fourth place as Haylee Robinson (7 feet) was eighth. Ella DeFio was fourth in the 2,000 steeplechase in a season-best 7:56.94 before Yolanda Wei, Isabella Arria, Brianna Grosso and Nia Delardi got fourth in the 4×800 relay in 10:18.54 and Grosso took fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.26.

Mariah LeGrow was sixth (1:10.86) and Clare Horan ninth (1:12.86) in the 400 hurdles, Mikayla Fowler getting 10th in the 3,000-meter run in 12:20.73. B’ville took seventh in the 4×100 relay in 54.34 seconds as Amanda Newcomb was ninth and Nela Loftin 10th in the long jump, both going 15 feet.