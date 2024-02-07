SYRACUSE – Again featuring its strong distance runners, the Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track and field teams stood up against strong competition during Tuesday’s Section III Class AA championships at SRC Arena.

On the boys side, the Hornets’ total of 62 points was not far from third-place West Genesee (70) as Nolan McGinn won a pair of events.

In the 1,000-meter run, McGinn went two minutes, 33.59 seconds, holding off Baldwinsville’s Noah Covert (2:34.70) as Will Ditre finished fifth in 2:41.45. In the 1,600-meter run McGinn won in a swift 4:26.74 to the 4:28.75 from West Genesee’s Michael Gomes.

Later, in the 4×800 relay, McGinn, Ditre, Will Beecher and Dawit Alfaro Plaza were second, in 8:33.88, to B’ville’s 8:26.77.

In the sprints, F-M had Nick Domashenko finish third in the 55-meter dash in 6.65 seconds to the winning 6.57 from Cicero-North Syracuse’s Camron Ingram, with Jackson Burton fifth in 6.71. Domsahenko then went 37.12 for third place in the 300-meter dash as WG’s Rhison Williams won in 36.54.

Vincent Hunt did well in the 600-meter run, earning third place in 1:28.76 right behind the winning 1:27.67 from Utica Proctor’s Owen Sweet. Alex Shim took eighth in the 55 hurdles in 8.81 seconds.

Jackson Brown, clearing 9 feet, finished fourth in the pole vault, with Matt Hiney topping 5’8” for fourth place in the high jump. The Hornets added a fourth-place effort in the 4×400 relay, going 3:47.94. Nolan Merrow was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 39’2 1/2” and ninth in the weight throw with 39’4 3/4”. Donovan Wonders had an eighth-place triple jump of 37’8”.

Over in the girls sectional AA meet, F-M’s highlight came when, in the 4×800 relay, the quartet of Izzie Sullivan, Camille Ryan, Maria Khalifeh and Claire McDonald pulled away and, in 9:43.41, was more than 11 seconds ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse’s second-place 9:54.61.

On an individual basis, Sullivan won the 1,500-meter run in 4:43.72, more than 10 seconds ahead of a field that included Jordan Giannetti (5:02.30) in fourth place. Sullivan was also third in the 1,000 in 2:59.06, with Maria Khalifeh fourth in 3:04.85 and Ryan (3:09.51) getting to sixth place.

Michelle Ifeonu had an impressive weight throw of 32’3” for fourth place. Valentina Lellis threw the shot put 27’8” for eighth place and Olive Hoover was eighth in the long jump with 15’ 1/2”.

F-M finished seventh in the 4×400 in 4:34.99 and seventh in the 4×200 in 1:59.72 as C-NS, winning in 1:45.60, broke a three-year-old sectional record in that event. Allison Pynn tied for sixth in the high jump, clearing 4’6”, a season best.