ROME – Based on how it has played against the best Division I sides in the regular season, the Cazenovia ice hockey team has real reason to think it can make a serious run in the Section III playoffs.

Firm evidence that backed up this belief was found Tuesday night at Kennedy Arena, when the Lakers took on state Division I no. 11-ranked Rome Free Academy and, led by Rhiley Montoya’s hat trick, topped the Black Knights 6-3.

RFA was 16-3 and econd in the Division I standings behind West Genesee, but this did not bother Cazenovia one bit, especially Montoya, who scored just 2:15 into the game, assisted by Henry Miller and Shamus Newcomb.

Tyler Lokker tied it for RFA four minutes later and then gave his side a 2-1 lead late in the first period, only to have Montoya answer 38 seconds after the second goal to pull his side even going into the intermission.

Early in the second, John Sharrino’s goal pushed the Black Knights back in front 3-2, but it would not score again, Cazenovia’s defense protecting its side well and Ezra Stahlberg finishing with 17 saves.

A dramatic mid-game scoring burst turned it permanently in the Lakers’ favor.

It was Newcomb tying the game again 3-3 at the 5:27 mark of the second, Jack Donlin assisting on the power-play goal, and seconds later a two-on-on-break led to Miller, off a feed from Montoya, putting the go-ahead goal past RFA netminder Donte Sparace.

Within two minutes, it was 5-3, Donlin taking his turn with a high shot that was the result of a turnover forced by Jake Hightchew, who got credit for the assist.

Before RFA could really recover from this surge, Montoya returned and, with a minute left in the second, beat Sparace for his third goal of the night, Newcomb and Donlin on the assists. Neither side would add to their total in the third period.

Donlin’s two assists ran his career total to 88. In doing so, Donlin broke the program record of 87 set by Sean Cannizzaro from 2007 to 2011 before a college lacrosse career that included an NCAA championship in 2015 at the University of Denver . Finn Hagan and Vinny Dinatale also got credit for assists.