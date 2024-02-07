SYRACUSE – Each of the West Genesee indoor track and field teams would find success against top-flight competition in Tuesday’s Section III Class AA championships at SRC Arena.

In particular, the boys Wildcats, boosted by its sprinters, gained 70 points to finish third, behind only the 149 from Baldwinsville and 95 from Cicero-North Syracuse.

Rhison Williams led the way, going 1-2 with Will Fettig in the 300-meter dash. In a time of 36.54 seconds, Williams beat out the 36.97 from Fettig, with Logan Scott fourth in 37.42 and Dylan Frost sixth in 38.24.

Also, WG claimed two of the three relays. In the 4×400, it was Williams, Scott, Zach Hann and James Mungro blazing to victory in 3:32.05, getting away from B’ville’s second-place 3:34.48, while in the 4×200 Williams ran the anchor leg after Frost, Fettig and Anthony Edgar got started, and the Wildcats’ 1:32.35 topped the Bees’ 1:34.27.

Frost added a second-place 55-meter dash of 6.63 seconds, just behind the 6.57 from C-NS’s Camron Ingram. Michael Gomes ran 1,600 meters in 4:28.75, beaten only by the 4:26.74 from Fayetteville-Manlius standout Nolan McGinn.

Mungro contended in the high jump, ultimately clearing a season-best 5 feet 10 inches for third place, while Hayden Rothenberg finished sixth in the triple jump with a best leap of 39’ 1/2”.

Edgar got fifth place in the 55 hurdles, finishing in 8.49 seconds, and was 10th in the long jump with18’1 1/2”. Dillon Holzwarth went 1:33.92 in the 600-meter run, earning sixth place as the Wildcats went 9:36.23 in the 4×800 relay for sixth place. Landon Derbyshire was seventh in the shot put, heaving it 39’9 1/2”, and Miles Ruggireo had an eighth-place weight throw of 42’2 3/4”.

WG’s girls earned 36 points for seventh place in its sectional AA meet, but it included Claire Griffin, in the 1,000, winning a thriller in 2:58.30, beating out the 2:58.69 from Liverpool’s Taylor Page and 2:59.06 from F-M’s Izzie Sullivan as Andrea Conklin was eighth in 3:12.29.

Chloe Fietze contended at 1,500 meters, her 4:53.84 second only to Sullivan’s 4:43.72 as Zoe Maupin was fifth in 5:07.46.

Sophia Lawrence, Miranda King, Bella Togias and Katelyn Stone ran to fourth in the 4×400 in 4:27.53, with Molly Doran, Jessica Marshfield, Sofia Barba and Chelsea Donaldson fourth in the 4×200 in 1:51.21.

Eliana Freeman threw the shot put 28’11” for fifth place as Amelia Jennings (27’11 1/4”) was sixth, Annissa Lee going 31’2 1/4” in the weight throw for fifth place with Freeman (28’5”) seventh. Thalia Petrie ran 3,000 meters in 11:41.24 for sixth place as Lily Pellegrino was ninth. Erin Fortune ran the 600 in 1:47.79 for eighth place.

Doran went 43.66 seconds in the 300 for seventh place and was ninth in the 55 sprint in 7.68, while Mikenna Komuda was seventh in the pole vault (6’6”) and Grace McInerney sixth in the triple jump with 32’3 1/2” to go with a seventh in the long jump at 15’4”. The Wildcats were sixth in the 4×800 in 11:04.33.