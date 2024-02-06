SYRACUSE – Make that three consecutive Section III Class AA championships earned by the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team, earned by a complete and comprehensive effort.

Whether in distance races, sprints, relays or a wide variety of field events, the Bees, with names both familiar and surprising, racked up 149 points Tuesday night at SRC Arena to pull away from runner-up Cicero-North Syracuse (95) and six other challengers.

Right from the first race of the evening, B’ville asserted itself. Ryan Wilson, in nine minutes, 57.25 seconds, rolled to victory in the 3,200-meter run and Adam Kozman got second in 10:07.74 as Jacob Guelli (10:30.25) was fifth, accounting for 20 points in all.

And in one of the last field events of the night, Doug Clark claimed the pole vault, the only competitor to clear 10 feet 6 inches, while teammate Owen Johnson topped 10 feet for second place.

In between, Camden Davis, in the weight throw, earned the sectional title with a personal-best 48’5″ that was well clear of the 47’1 3/4″ from Rome Free Academy’s Tim Hill, with Dimitri Ioannidis fourth at 46’5 3/4″ and Lucas Houghton heaving it 45 feet for fifth place.

Wilson returned in the 4×800 relay and, joined by Noah Covert, Zach Arria and Paul Clark, finished in 8:26.77, easily topping Fayetteville-Manlius (8:33.88) for the victory.

In the 1,000-meter run, Covert got second place in a season-best 2:34.70, close behind F-M’s Nolan McGinn (2:33.59), and Paul Clark took third in 2:38.50. Covert then was third at 1,600 meters in 4:38.01, beating Wilson (4:40.77) in fourth place. Kozman was eighth in 4:52.81 and Guelli (5:02.91) got 10th place.

Plenty of points came from Logan Zapf, who did best in the triple jump with a second-place 40’10”, Wyatt Decker getting fourth place with 39’3″ and Cooper Christman seventh with 38’6″.

Earlier, Zapf, in 8.25 seconds, edged Jackson Creelman (8.31) for third place in the 55-meter hurdles, and in the long jump Zapf’s 20′ 1/2″ put him third ahead of Chris Zellar, who was fourth in 19’2 1/4″ Gibson Boudov, in the shot put, threw it 42’7″ for third place and Ioannidis went 41’6 1/4″ for fourth place.

Before he finished fifth in the 600-meter run in 1:32.41 ahead of Joe Saraceni (1:35.44) in eighth and Rex Kirkegaard (1:35.74) in 10th, Zach Arria joined Decker Christman and Nate Glidden to post 3:34.48 in the 4×400 relay, second to West Genesee’s 3:32.05. Glidden got seventh place in the high jump, clearing 5’6″ as Alix Aviles was fifth topping 5’8″.

Anthony Noda, in a season-best 6.83 seconds, was ninth in the 55-meter dash, but improved to eighth in the 300 in 39.08 behind Zellar (38.44) in seventh place, while Noda, Zellar, Mason Cavallaro and Adam Aviles were third in the 4×200 relay in 1:37.13.

Also, B’ville’s girls had a strong night at the sectional AA meet, earning 70 points to get away from Liverpool (56) and take second, only beaten by C-NS and its dominant 187-point effort.

Completing a clean sweep in both the boys and girls portions of the pole vault, Kelsey Dwyer cleared 9’6″ to beat the 9-foot best from Liverpool’s Layla Pearl Collins as Kate DeFio was fourth with 8’6″.

Another victory in a field event came from Julianna Gingrich, whose throw of 33’2″ in the shot put earned a victory by three feet over the field as Leah Bahamonde was fourth with 29’7″ and Elliot Boak (27’10 1/2″) seventh, to go with her sixth in the weight throw with a best attempt of 29’1 1/2″.

Kamryn Barton, in 1:41.92, was second to C-NS’s Sophia Graham (1:39.32) in the 600, with Mariah LeGrow going 1:46.58 for fourth place to go with a sixth in the 55 hurdles in 9.79 seconds ahead of Adelyn Ameigh-Coogan (10.24) in eighth place. In the 300, Barton finished fourth in 42.98 seconds.

Moving to the 4×400 relay, Barton, Avamarie Davis, Brianna Grosso and Brianna Peters were second in 4:09.56, not far from C-NS’s winning 4:07.91 as Peters took ninth (44.08) and Emerson Clavijo 10th (44.35) in the 300. The Bees’ 4×200 relay quartet of Peters, Clavijo, Aaniya Johnson and Kelsey Dwyer went 1:49.86, again second to C-NS, who posted 1:45.60.

Ella DeFio took fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:01.87. Yolanda Wei got seventh in the 1,500-meter run in 5:14.51, with Sophia Cavalieri eighth (5:16.37) and DeFio ninth (5:24.71) as Wei, Cavalieri, Grosso and Clare Horan were fifth (10:45.11) in the 4×800.

Natalie Bartkowiak had a fifth-place triple jump of 32’8 1/4″ to go with her 15′ 1/4″ in the long jump for ninth place. Horan topped 4’4″ for eighth place in the high jump and Clavijo was 10th in the 55 sprint.