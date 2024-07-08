Mary Lee Sterle, 82, of Bradley Brook Road, passed away Thursday evening, July 4, 2024, in the Siegenthaler Center, New Hartford, where she had been under the care of Hospice for the past five days.

Born in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 8, 1941, she was the daughter of George and Lorena Higgins Lee. A resident of New York since early childhood, Mary was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School. She married Robert Sterle in Spencer on Aug. 7, 1959.

Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed at Morrisville State College with food services. She had previously been employed in farming and had raised five children.

Mary had a great love for all animals, especially her cats. She enjoyed flowers.

Surviving besides her husband of more than 64 years, Robert are: daughters, Penny (Jim Dickson) Sterle of Mechanicville and Katherine (Chris) Fischer of Cazenovia; sons, Robert (Susan) Sterle of Oneida, John (Lydia) Sterle of Clifton Park and Dannie (Jenn Hynes) Sterle of Eaton; six grandchildren, Danielle DeCristo, Victoria (Corey) Burdin, Maxwell Fischer, Devin Dickson, JT Sterle and Rachel Sterle and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Bob Lee and Paul Lee.

In keeping with Mary’s wishes, there will be no public hours of visitation or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell- Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main St., Oneida. Contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

