David J. Proctor, 80, Woodland Road, Cazenovia, died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hamilton, where he had been a patient for the past two weeks.

Born in Syracuse, on Nov. 7, 1943, he was the son of Joseph and Marion Rushlow Proctor. A resident of the Cazenovia area, since early childhood. David was a graduate of Cazenovia High School and served with the United States Army in Viet Nam. He married Maryrose Mason in Cazenovia on May 30, 1970.

David and Maryrose owned and operated Proc-La-Mar Farms in the town of Fenner for 34 years, until 2005, which was chosen for the Dairy of Distinction Award. He previously had been employed with Donald F. Snyder Trucking and the town of Fenner. Dave had a great love for John Deere tractors, his family, especially his grandchildren and taking rides and viewing other farms,

Surviving besides his loving wife, Maryrose, are his four daughters, Kelly Bassett of Chittenango, Julie (Eric) Benedict and Lorie (Steve) Emlaw, all of Cazenovia; and Kerry (CJ) Highers of Canastota; his grandchildren, Tyler and Rebecca Benedict, Dylan Bassett, Kolby and Killian Emlaw and Cooper and Kaylie Highers; his sister, Karen Otts of Cazenovia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Janet, Ronald and Joan.

Funeral services will be held, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend William Wilcox, officiating. There are no public hours of visitation. Contributions, in his memory may be made to CAVAC, 106 Nelson Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of condolence, please visit campbell-dean.com.