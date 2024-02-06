SYRACUSE – In a winter full of emphatic and lopsided victories, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls indoor track and field team made sure Tuesday’s Section III Class AA championships at SRC Arena followed that pattern.

And it did, the Northstars accumulating 187 points, nearly three times that of runner-up Baldwinsville’s 70 points, while it also rose to second place in the boys Class AA sectional meet with 95 points behind B’ville (149 points), who won for the third year in a row.

Anna Eells earned three indivdiual titles for the C-NS girls. Eels first beat Morgan Hayes, 8.44 seconds to 8.52, in a tight 55-meter hurdles where Aaliyah McDonald (8.72) was fifth.

Then, in the high jump, Eells cleared 5 feet 5 inches to beat out the 5’4″ from Rome Free Academy’s Imani Pugh as Jasmine Ayre was fifth. And in the triple jump, Eells led a top-three sweep, her 38’9 1/2″ setting a new season mark as Morgan Hayes was second with 38’2 1/4″ and Jasmine Ayre got third with 34’3 1/2″.

Jaydin Mackey began her night by taking the 55-meter dash in 7.29 seconds to beat out Marissa Doty’s 7.50, with Stephanie Todd fifth in 7.60. In the 300-meter dash, Mackey’s 41.39 was exactly one second ahead of Doty’s second-place 42.39.

Hayes had her turn at the top in the long jump, soaring a personal-best 17’11 3/4″ to hold off Utica Proctor’s Raiyah Patterson (17’7 1/2″), with Ayre fourth (16’7 1/4″) and Selena Moreno sixth (15’9″).

C-NS also flourished in distance races, especially 3,000 meters, where eighth-grader Kennedy Jones prevailed in 10:48.63 to edge the 10:50.32 from Liverpool’s Kaitlyn Hotaling and Cameron Sisk was third in 10:57.72.

Sophia Graham added a victory in the 600-meter run in 1:39.31, the only time under 1:40, with Gianna Melfi fifth and Callie Bednarski sixth. Katy Harbold got third place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:00.44, with Jones sixth.

Nearly sweeping the relay, C-NS rolled in the 4×200 where Mackey, Todd, Doty and Grace Murray went 1:45.60, more than four seconds ahead of B’ville’s 1:49.86. In the 4×400, Murray, Bednarski, Melfi and Camryn Jacob won in 4:07.91 to B’ville’s 4:09.56.

In the 4×800 Harbold, Graham, Gabby Putman and Madeline Frisch were second in 9:54.61 to the 9:43.41 from Fayetteville-Manlius. Maria Sanfilippo had a second-place weight throw of 34′ 3/4″.

For the C-NS boys, Camron Ingram went 6.57 seconds to win the 55 sprint as Davine Bennett was fourth in 6.68 and Derick Hicks sixth in 6.75. Later, in the 55 hurdles, Ingram tore to 7.42 and beat the second-place 7.93 from Kavon Brunson, no one else breaking the eight-second mark.

Also going 1-2 in the shot put, the Northstars saw Joe Main throw it 49’9″ to easily top the field, while Colt Hiltz used a season-best throw of 43’1 1/4″ to grab second place. In the weight throw, Main was third with 46’9 3/4″ and Ethan Matthews sixth with 44’9 1/2″.

Ingram, Bennett, Brunson and Christian Kahrs were second (1:34.27) to West Genesee (1:32.35) in the 4×200.

Also, Rhett Andrews finished third at 3,200 meters in 10:11.54, with Joe Massett sixth and Nolan Zinsmeyer seventh. The Northstars were third in the 4×400 in 3:38.56, with Dante Melfi fourth in the 600 in 1:30.61 and Andrews seventh in the 1,600-meter run.

In the triple jump, the Northstars’ Jefferson Cazimir earned third place with 40’5 1/2″ and Matt Freeman was fifth with 39′ 1/2″. Xander Provost cleared 5’8″ for sixth place in the high jump.

Liverpool had its best individual showing from Ny’Quez Madison, who won the boys triple jump with a season-best 44’6 1/4″ that beat the field by nearly four feet while also finishing fifth in the long jump (18’10 1/4″) and taking seventh in the 55 sprint.

Kaden Bickford cleared 9 feet to gain third place in the pole vault. Davis Farrell added a fourth in the 3,200 in 10:29.62, with Joshua Vang fourth (2:40.94) and Ian Sherlock sixth (2:42.15) in the 1,000 as Liverpool took third in the 4×800 in 8:47.08, Vang getting fifth and Nate Aurello sixth in the 1,600. Evan Slater finished seventh in the long jump.

On the girls side, Liverpool finished third behind C-NS and B’ville with 56 points, Layla Pearl Collins clearing 9 feet in the pole vault for second behind B’ville’s Kelsey Dwyer, who won with 9’6″ as C-NS had Natta Luangaphapy fifth and Annie Capone sixth.

Taylor Page’s 2:58.69 in the 1,000 was a close second to the 2:58.30 from West Genesee’s Claire Griffin as C-NS had Gabby Putman in fifth place. Mikayla Greene finished third in the 300 in 42.82 seconds and Mia Wright was fifth in 43.19.

Ariyah Racciatti rose to third in the weight throw with a toss of 32’6 3/4″. Audrey Jenkins, clearing 4’10”, was fourth in the high jump behind Eells. Taima Tearney getting sixth place with 4’6″. Katie Martin took fifth in the 3,000, with Liverpool third in the 4×800 in 9:55.31.