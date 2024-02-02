SYRACUSE – Anything less than full and complete domination was not in the plans of the Cicero-North Syracuse girls indoor track and field team going into Thursday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division meet at SRC Arena.

And the Northstars saw the plan though, piling up 170 points as Liverpool, with 75 points, was just behind Baldwinsville (77) for the runner-up spot, with C-NS adding a second-place finish in the boys event with 89 points behind B’ville’s 128.

Anna Eells led the C-NS girls with three event victories. Eells went 8.54 seconds in the 55 hurdles leading a top-three sweep with Morgan Hayes (8.68) and Aaliyah McDonald (8.69).

Over in the triple jump, Eells went 36 feet 3 inches to beat Hayes’ second-place 34’9 1/2”, and in the high jump Eells cleared 5’4” to easily prevail, no one else topping 5 feet as Liverpool’s Taima Tearney (4’10”) was third.

Jaydin Mackey swept the sprints. In 7.35 seconds, Mackey went 1-2 with Stephanie Todd (7.53) in the 55-meter dash, while in the 300-meter dash Mackey was victorious in 41.45 seconds, again chased by two teammates as Marissa Doty was second in 43.03 and Grace Murray third in 43.43.

Doty, Murray, Camryn Jacob and Callie Bednarski prevailed in the 4×400 relay in 4:12.49, with Liverpool fourth, and Mackey returned in the 4×200 to help McDonald, Todd and Murray win in 1:45.26 to Liverpool’s 1:47.22 from Mia Wright, Mikayla Greene, Nahla Battle-Crenshaw and Maddie Devendorf.

Kennedy Jones finished second in the 3,000-meter run in 10:44.69, with Sophia Graham third in the 600-meter run in 1:40.66 as Gianna Melfi finished sixth in 1:44.74. Maria Sanfilippo climbed to second place in the weight throw with a top heave of 33’ 1/2”.

Katy Harbold took third in the 1,500-meter run in 4:52.28 and helped the Northstars finish second in the 4×800 relay in 10:06.07 to Liverpool’s third-place 10:08.92.

Liverpool’s Taylor Page won the 1,000-meter run in 2:59.73 to beat out C-NS’s Gabby Putman (3:03.74) in second place. Layla Pearl Collins cleared 8’6” in the pole vault to prevail over C-NS’s Annie Capone (8 feet) and Natta Luangaphay (7’6”) as Collins also was sixth in the 55 hurdles.

Kaitlyn Hotaling finished third in the 3,000 in 10:53.80 as Katie Martin was fifth, with Devendorf fourth in the 300. Olivia Kuol was fifth and Eseroghene Uloho seventh in the shot put.

As on the girls side, the C-NS boys were victorious in the 55 sprint, Camron Ingram posting 6.49 seconds to edge Corcoran’s Tawakal Omar (6.54) as Davine Bennett finished sixth in 6.67.

Ingram then prevailed in the 55 hurdles, again just head of Omar, 7.34 seconds to 7.36, with Kavon Brunson third in 8.09 and Jaiden Tagliarino fifth in 8.44. Ingram and the Northstars were a close second (1:32.47) to West Genesee (1:32.36) in the 4×200.

Joe Main joined in by throwing the shot put 47’11” to win that event, with Colt Hiltz (41’10”) in fourth place. Ethan Matthews added a third-place weight throw of 45’ 1/4”, with Main in seventh place.

Tyler Graham won, too, going 1:27.39 in the 600 to edge B’ville’s Zach Arria (1:27.72) as Liverpool got Ian Sherlock to third place in 1:28.72. C-NS took third in the 4×400 in 3:40.58. Xander Provost cleared 5’8” to finish third in the high jump.

Again leading Liverpool, Ny’Quez Madison beat the field in the long jump, going 22’ 1/4”, no one else breaking the 21-foot mark as, in the triple jump, Madison’s 42’2” easily topped the 40’7 1/2” from B’ville’s Logan Zapf as C-NS had Jefferson Cazimir fourth and Freeman in sixth place.

Tom Nguyen topped 9 feet for fourth place in the pole vault. Davis Farrell added a fifth in the 3,200-meter run and Joshua Vang a fifth in the 1,000, with Roman Murray fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:37.40 and helping the Warriors take third in the 4×800 in 8:48.21 to C-NS’s fourth-place 9:09.37.