James G. Bennett of Geneseo, age 59, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Molly” Bennett, his father, Floyd W. Bennett, his mother-in-law, Theresa Wojtanik, and his father-in-law, Richard Wojtanik.

He is survived by his beloved bride and best friend of nearly 40 years, Elaine Wojtanik Bennett, his son, Sean Bennett (Cassie Winspear) of Rochester, his daughter, Theresa “Tess” Bennett of Brooklyn, his mother, Barbara Bennett of Cazenovia, his siblings, Elizabeth (Steve) May of Clinton, N.Y., Susan Bennett (Tom Devine) of Bristol, CT, Amy Bennett Conley (Mark Tugaw) of Cazenovia, H. Terrence (Cara) Bennett of Altoona, PA, Nora (Jim) Devoy of Fayetteville, his brother-in-law, James (Darlene) Wojtanik, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his adoring pets.

Jamie was born April 2, 1964, in Syracuse, the son of Floyd W. and Barbara Ryan Bennett. He was a graduate of Cazenovia High School, earned his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo, and his master’s degree from SUNY Brockport. Jamie was a retired high school English teacher, but his true calling was as an adjunct professor at SUNY Geneseo, where he was part of the philosophy department for the past 18 years. Jamie’s love of imparting knowledge in his humanities classes, along with his wonderful rapport with his students, earned him the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in teaching in 2016. He spent many summers teaching abroad in Greece, Italy and Spain, which further whet his appetite for travel to explore many delicious foods and cultures.

Raised with a strong sense of community service, Jamie was also an EMT for the Geneseo Ambulance and Geneseo Fire Departments for several years. But his greatest joy was spending time with his immediate and extended families, and with the many friends who loved him well. He will be greatly missed, but always remembered for his brilliant mind, his quick-witted sense of humor, his amazing culinary skills, his welcoming demeanor and his kind, generous nature.

Calling hours were held on Monday, March 4, 2024 from 4-7 p.m. at the Rector-Hicks Funeral Home, 111 Main St. in Geneseo. A mass of Christian burial was be celebrated on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Avon Rd in Geneseo. Interment took place immediately afterward at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Crossett Rd in Geneseo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Geneseo Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 428, Geneseo, NY 14454 or the Bill Cook Foundation, 3 Oak St, Geneseo, NY 14454. To share a memory with the family or leave a condolence, please visit Rector-HicksFuneralHome.com.