Matthew Jay Landon, originally of Darien, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Matthew was born July 3, 1970, to Frances S. and Stephen L. Landon.

He is survived by his sister Linda, and brothers Russell and Stephen, and their extended families.

Matt’s love of art and fashion began in Washington Depot, CT, where he started his skateboard clothing line, 3D Innovations. He first brought his fashion to Boston when he opened his store Hanger 18.

He later moved to Brooklyn and began his new clothing lines, Sensitive and Brains on Fire. It wasn’t until his residence in Skaneateles did his art transition from silkscreen and fashion to brush and canvas. Over the past few years Matt was developing his painting style and selling his artwork online.

Anyone who knew Matt knew that art was the cornerstone of his life, he could be content with a napkin and a black sharpie. He will be missed, he left an impression on all of us, but his art will live on.

The family hopes to put on a memorial art show for Matt in the future. We will post more information when we have it. RIP Sparky.

