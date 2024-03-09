EAST SYRACUSE MINOA — The East Syracuse Minoa Spartan Stage continues its run of the classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain” tonight. The final performance will be this evening, Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the district’s Central High School, located at 6400 Fremont Road.

Tickets are still on sale for $10 online at esmschools.org/musical and $12 at the door if available. The show lasts one hour and 45 minutes with a single 15-minute intermission.

The musical, based on the 1952 film starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor, includes beloved comedy routines and dance numbers as it captures the waning days of the silent screen era, when the newfangled “talkies” were beginning to take over.