SYRACUSE – Over the course of two days, indoor track and field teams from Fayetteville-Manlius, Christian Brothers Academy and Bishop Grimes vied for league championship honors.

In the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division meet Thursday night, F-M finished fifth among boys teams with 53 points as Baldwinsville (128) finished in front, while the girls Hornets had 36 points for sixth place, well back of Cicero-North Syracuse’s winning 170.

Nolan McGinn would claim the boys 3,200-meter run in nine minutes, 27.90 seconds, well clear of Auburn’s Austin Ferrin (9:45.33) in second place, and then win the 1,600-meter run in 4:26.33.

Ditre, sixth in the 1,600, took third in the 1,000-meter run in 2:35.79, not far from the winning 2:35.57 from Auburn’s Keegan Brady, while Nick Domashenko got third in the 55-meter dash in 6.59 seconds and Jackson Burton (6.71) was seventh.

F-M added a fourth in the 4×400 in 3:42.32 as Alex Shim finished seventh in the 55 hurdles in 8.58 seconds. Vincent Hunt took sixth in the 300-meter dash in 38.17 and, with Shim, Burton and Domashenko, took third in the 4×200 relay in 1:36.09.

Jackson Brown, finishing third in the pole vault, cleared 9 feet. Matt Hiney topped 5’6”, a new personal mark, in the high jump to finith fifth, while Donovan Wonders went 37’11 3/4” in the triple jump for seventh place.

F-M’s girls got a win from Izzie Sullivan, who ran 3,000 meters in 10:13.65 to beat the field by more than half a minute, Sarah George finishing seventh. In the 1,500, Sullivan’s 4:52.17 was a close second to Auburn’s Kyleen Brady’s 4:51.06.

The Hornets were fourth in the 4×800 and fifth in the 4×400 as Maria Khalifeh was fourth (3:08.25) and Camille Ryan fifth (3:10.83) in the 1,000. Michelle Ifeonu rose to fifth in the weight throw with a top attempt of 29’5” as Olive Hoover, in the long jump, went 14’1” for fifth place and Allison Pynn topped 4’6” to finish fifth in the high jump.

A day earlier, it was CBA taking part in the Onondaga High School League Division I meet and Grimes part of the Division II meet, where the girls Cobras finished third with 48 points behind Pulaski and Cato-Meridian.

In the girls 600, Katherine Williamson finished third for CBA in a time of 1:46.88. Izabella Wagner was seventh in the 3,000 and Meryl Murphy seventh in the 300.

CBA’s boys team had Ben Chiodi run 1,600 meters in 5:03.15 to get third place. Riley Clemons-Butenko got fifth in the 55 sprint in 6.97 seconds, with Xavier Ceasar eighth, Clemons-Butenko adding an eighth in the 300.

Leading the Grimes girls, Ella Reilly won the 3,000 in 11:30.49, the only time under the 12-minute mark, and then added a second title in the 600 when she posted 1:45.81 to edge the 1:46.28 from Pulaski’s Kendall Dye.

Telhia Hosea finished third in the 55 sprint in 7.73 seconds, a season best, before she got second in the 300 in 45.33 as Reilly was third in 46.84. The Cobras were second in the 4×200 relay in 2:00.53 Grimes’ Gregor Wagner finished fifth in the boys 1,000.