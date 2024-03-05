VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Eight years ago, prominent Fayetteville developer Dave Muraco purchased the former Le Moyne Manor at 629 Old Liverpool Road.

Six years ago he hired contractors to demolish the historic “House of Banquets” and its adjacent motel. Muraco’s company, Empire Management CNY, which he runs with his son, Louis Muraco, announced that they planned to redevelop the 3.68-acre property near Galeville with a mix of retail stores and upscale apartments.

Then, four years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic caused Muraco to put the $13 million project on hold. Finally, one year ago in March 2023, construction got underway.

Since then, motorists traveling Old Liverpool Road have been amazed by how rapidly the four buildings have gone up.

The new apartment complex is being billed as a “luxury lakeside community” and it should be ready for occupancy by mid-June.

“Our estimated date for the Residences at Le Moyne Manor to be completed is June 2024,” according to Empire Management’s residential leasing agent, Bari Nardella.

The 66 apartments in the elevator-equipped three-story buildings range from 1,100 to 1,250 square feet.

Nardella thinks potential tenants will be impressed by the units’ upscale amenities.

“They have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and a community room, workout facility, garages and storage units,” she wrote in a recent email. “There are lake views from many of the apartments, and all units will have balconies.”

The one- and two-bedroom apartments also include breakfast nooks, ceiling fans, crown molding, air conditioning, laundry facilities, dishwashers, framed mirrors and fireplaces. Pet cats or dogs weighing up to 50 pounds are allowed, but no more than two per apartment.

The apartments will cost $2,400 monthly.

“We are pre-leasing with a $500 deposit which will be fully refunded up to 60 days prior to completion,” Nardella wrote.

Empire is also exploring a furnishing package program for tenants who may be interested in furnished apartments.

Regarding the retail outlets planned at the Residences, Empire co-owner Louis Muraco said there will be two.

“We are working with a restaurant/cafe user for one of the spaces and a beauty salon for the other space,” he wrote last week in an email.

“The two retail locations will share a large deck overlooking the lakeside of the property,” Muraco wrote. “The locations will serve the onsite residents and public alike.”

Dave Muraco’s Empire Management also owns the Suburban Park apartment complex in Manlius as well as several shopping centers and other apartments across Central New York.

To inquire about renting an apartment at the Residences at Le Moyne Manor, call 315-883-2619, or visit empiremgtco.com.