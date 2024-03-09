TROY – All that stood between the Liverpool boys basketball team and another state final four appearance was the same opponent it beat to get there a year ago – one that, as it turned out, would not let the Warriors get back to Glens Falls.

Albany’s Green Tech reversed what happened in 2023, prevailing 55-49 in Saturday’s hard-fought Class AAA regional final at Troy’s Hudson Valley Community College.

These same teams had met in this same round in Class AA at SRC Arena 12 months ago, a game controlled by Liverpool, who won that time 65-49. Every single Green Tech player that returned remembered this and brought plenty of hunger to the rematch.

By now, Liverpool’s winning formula, both in the regular season and post-season, was well-established – play consistent, relentless defense and get the opponent out of its rhythm while, on the other end, find a way to get the baskets it needs.

None of this changed against the Eagles, which was the good part. The bad part was that, given every opportunity to take advantage of Green Tech’s serious foul trouble, it could not quite do so.

Physical play forced two Eagles starters to exit with three fouls by the end of the first quarter and two more to get their third fouls in the second period. Yet Liverpool still found itself exchanging the lead and, even when it did go in front, was unable to get away, only up 24-22 at the break.

Neither side could manage a sustained run, so when Indavier Barnes hit a 3-pointer and extended the Eagles’ lead to 31-27 midway through the period, Liverpool needed a time-out to regroup.

The foul issues continued, but now it was the Warriors getting whistles and Green Tech converting. They went to the final period even at 37-37, a game that had already seen 13 lead changes and five ties.

And the tension continued to build. The Warriors fell behind 41-37, rallied with four straight points to tie it, only to have Green Tech again go in front on a 3-pointer, this time by Ramere Brown.

Having already struggled so much to generate baskets, Liverpool went cold again, and the Eagles got clear, with Barnes’ 3-pointer that made it 53-45 in the final minute proving to be the clincher.

Jeff Manuel and Kaelem Haskins accounted for most of the offense, Manuel getting 17 points and Haskins earning 16 points. Alex Trombley managed nine points and Freddie Fowler got all six of his points at the free-throw line before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Liverpool completed its season at 21-3. Head coach Ryan Blackwell said this was his favorite team to coach, even ahead of the 2018 state championship squad, and it will see Manuel, Haskins and Owen Michaud graduate, with Fowler, Trombley and Danny Dunn set to return for 2024-25.