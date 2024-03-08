Martin P. Slocum, 83, of New Woodstock, passed away Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

He was born in Oneida, the son of Raymond and Paulina Wilkinson Slocum.

Martin retired as a self-employed plumbing and heating contractor.

He was a member of the New Woodstock Fire Department, former board member of the New Woodstock Library and took great pride in being the Sexton and board member of the New Woodstock Cemetery.

Surviving:His wife Theodora, daughter Kathryn Slocum and grandson Aaron Slocum, all of New Woodstock.

He was predeceased by his son Joseph.

A graveside service will be held later at New Woodstock Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Home, DeRuyter has arrangements.