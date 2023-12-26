BALDWINSVILLE – Even as most area high school athletes were starting to enjoy a well-earned holiday break, the Baldwinsville wrestling team remained hard at work, holding its annual Dual Meet just two days before Christmas.

In five matches, the Bees would go 3-2, starting and ending with defeats to tough competition but sweeping every opponent in between.

B’ville began with a 38-24 defeat to Section V’s Webster Schroeder, unable to overcome a 16-0 deficit built in the first four bouts before Aaron Fredenburg’s pin of Ethan Clark at 160 pounds got his team on the board.

Judson Ferris (190 pounds) and Don’Sincere Allen (285 pounds) followed with wins, while in the lighter weight classes Brennan Kline (101 pounds) and Levi Schanzenbach (124 pounds) were successful, Allen and Schanzenbach piking up pins.

The first Bees team win came 48-20 over Whitesboro, and while four forfeits helped, there were also pins by Ferris, Cael Bruce (108 pounds), Davian McLeod (152 pounds) and Fredenburg, who took just 39 seconds to finish off David Nasby.

On the way to handling Watertown 54-12, B’ville got all of its points by nine pins. Kline, Bruce, Schanzenbach, McLeod, Fredenburg, Ferris, Nate Cali (170 pounds) and Connor Daughton (190 pounds) had those falls, with Cali pinning Danilo Gonzalez and Daughton doing the same to Carter Ellsworth.

Improving to 3-1 on the day, the Bees got past Holland Patent 40-30, though it trailed most of the match.

Pins in less than a minute by Fredenburg and Allen kept B’ville close early. Bruce took just 22 seconds to pin Sean Mathewson, but the real comeback started when Schanzenbach pinned the Golden Knights’ Davien Pham early in the third period.

Warner followed with a pin of Nick Pekola in 82 seconds. Then, tied 30-30, the Bees took the lead thanks to Michael Spinner (145 pounds) pinning Chandler Havener in the second period and clinched it in the finale at 152, McLeod beating Noah Rivera 14-3.

With a 3-1 record only trailing the perfect mark of Cicero-North Syracuse, B’ville met Marcellus for second place in the tournament, and again it came down to the final bout.

In this instance, though, it was the Mustangs making the late rally to take it 34-30, claiming the last three bouts on the card after the Bees built a 30-19 advantage.

Fredenburg and Ferris opened with pins at 170 and 190, respectively. Then Kline blanked Jake Burton 12-0 before Bruce pinned Knoll McCoy in the third period.

Schanzenbach’s 50-second pin of Jack Burton preceded Warner prevailing 10-4 over Dallas Wilson. At 138 pounds, Brendan Fredenburg edged Hollis Child 8-6, but McLeod, Cali and Michael Spinner (145 pounds) were unable to get the wins the Bees needed for team honors.