CENTRAL NEW YORK – Before they went to the holiday break, wrestling teams from Marcellus and Jordan-Elbridge each were able to get victories against Onondaga High School League opponents late last week.

For the Mustangs, it meant facing Phoenix, a rare instance of a match with a full card of bouts that Marcellus was able to conquer, defeating the Firebirds 39-26.

Jumping out to a quick 9-0 edge, the Mustangs had Elliott Barbosa open at 190 pounds by pinning Trevor Prior in 76 seconds before Jayden Abbott, at 215 pounds, pulled out a 4-3 decision over Cody Hager.

Caleb Posecznick lost a close 285-pound bout to Landon Crandall 8-7, but the four lightest weight classes went in Marcellus’ favor starting with Blaine Haney’s pin of 101-pound opponent Connor Ashby in the final seconds of the opening period.

Jake Burton (108 pounds) routed Conner Hansen in a 17-1 technical fall, while Knoll McCoy (116 pounds) got a first-period pin of Jordan Gullen and Jack Burton, at 124 pounds, handled Quentin Thomas 10-1.

Even as Phoenix tried to rally late, Colin Scherer, at 138 pounds, turned back Chase Jolly 10-4 and Chris Doshna, closing out the match at 170 pounds, took just 64 seconds to pin Colin Kurzinski.

J-E, meanwhile, was beating Cazenovia 54-24, largely because it did have a full roster on hand as it claimed six forfeits, all in bouts ranging from 101 to 190 pounds.

Still, the Eagles had to win three times on the mat. Lucas Witter, at 131 pounds, took just 26 seconds to pin Cullen Arnold, Mason Tanner (101) able to pin Gryphon Foster in 29 seconds and Ben Lamson (109) waiting until the third period to pin Isaac Gentner.

Two days later, Marcellus wrestled in the Baldwinsville Duals, where it went 4-1, its lone setback a 41-27 defeat to Class AA front-runner Cicero-North Syracuse where Scherer, Doshna, Barbosa and McCoy still picked up pins.

Otherwise, the Mustangs topped Corning 54-18, routed Dryden 69-4, handled Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 60-14 and then took a 34-30 battle with the hosts from B’ville.

Against the Bees, Marcellus trailed 30-19 with three bouts left, but Scherer pinned Michael Spinner in 51 seconds, Anthony Decapio (152 pounds) outfought Davian McLeod 6-1 and, to clinch it at 160 pounds, Trevor Rankin pinned Nate Cali in 68 seconds.