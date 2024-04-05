Elizabeth “Bess” A. Ryan, 73, of Camillus, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Upstate University Hospital. Born on Sept. 22, 1950, to the late John and Catherine (James) Ryan, she was the youngest of six children. Having spent most of her life in the Solvay area, Bess recently relocated to Camillus. A proud 1968 Solvay High School graduate, she furthered her education by earning her nursing degree in 1971 from Crouse Irving School of Nursing. Bess’s career as a dedicated registered nurse spanned over 42 years, with 20 years of service at Crouse Hospital, followed by 22 years at the VA Syracuse Medical Center where she touched countless lives with her compassionate care before retiring in 2015. A faithful communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, Bess found joy in the art of cake decorating and sharing her creations. However, she gained the most happiness from the company of her beloved family, cherishing every moment spent together. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Bess was predeceased by her fiancé, William Kennedy who resided in Ireland; parents; brothers, William “Bill” (Linda) Ryan and James “Jim” (Julie) Ryan; sister, Margaret (Richard) Eckert; and nephew, Daniel Eckert.

Surviving are her brothers, Patrick (Elaine) Ryan of Jamesville and J. Thomas (Mary) Ryan of Elbridge; nephews, Mark (Ann) Eckert of Camillus, Matthew Eckert of Syracuse, and Thomas Eckert of Mississippi; niece, Mary Ann (Ronald) Hanner of Central Square; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Our family would like to thank Mark and Ann Eckert for all the love and support they gave Bess during her illnesses in her final years.

To celebrate Elizabeth’s life, relatives and friends are invited to gather on Friday, April 12, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 5600 Genesee St., Camillus.

A funeral Mass to honor Elizabeth’s life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church.

Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Baldwin Fund, P.O. Box 187, Warners, NY 13164, or to WAVES, P.O. Box 156, 202 Bennett Rd., Camillus, NY 13031.

Share condolences at buranichfh.com.