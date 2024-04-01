By Kathryne Rakowski

Jeff Kent doesn’t have any children of his own, but he has a big family made up of the students and staff at McNamara Elementary School in Baldwinsville.

And that is why the entire McNamara community is coming together to support this beloved night custodian.

Kent, who has worked at McNamara for five years, has been battling kidney failure and an aggressive form of bladder cancer since January.

He’s been out of work since then, and is now out of personal time, which means he isn’t getting paid.

With increasing health costs, Kent was at the point where he was thinking about selling his car and house to pay for his medical bills.

Third grade teacher Michelle Branigan and fifth grade teacher Kristin Zimmer were not going to let that happen.

“We all want to take care of him,” Zimmer said. “He gives everything he has to this school. McNamara is his world and we all want to do everything we can to help him.”

Branigan and Zimmer set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000.

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming, according to Zimmer.

After word spread about the GoFundMe page, San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill organized a fundraiser to be held on April 16, where 10% of all sales on that day in the restaurant and on all take out orders will be donated to Kent.

Zimmer has been thrilled with the support, especially since so many families are struggling themselves.

But she’s not surprised that so many people are willing to step up and do all they can for Kent.

“He’s someone kids talk about when they go home because he leaves such an impression on them and makes them feel so loved,” she said. “When I talk to former students, they always ask about him. He goes out of his way to get to know each and every student and they know it.”

The students in her class describe Kent as kind, supportive, and someone who puts everyone else before himself.

He’s a friend to everyone who is famous for leaving candy on the student’s desks for when they arrive at school in the morning, and will give a hug to any student who wants it.

Zimmer even shared that Kent will check her birthday board in her classroom so that he can leave birthday treats for her students.

His loving and selfless acts mean the world to the community.

“He goes out of his way every day,” Zimmer said. “It’s more than just a job to him. We truly are his family.”

For more information or to donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/fighting-the-fight-with-mr-kent.