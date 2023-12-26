ONONDAGA COUNTY – Already this season, the Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling team has demonstrated to all of its neighbors that it still possesses a roster capable of outclassing any opponent, especially the familiar ones.

Dec. 20 brought the renewal of the rival between C-NS and Liverpool, but it decidedly went in the Northstars’ favor as, with a full roster and plenty of strong mat efforts, it beat the Warriors 54-15.

Though it was Liverpool getting the jump at 138 pounds when Marek Sokolowski was able to pin Luke Hogue near the midway point of the third period, the Warriors had just two wins the rest of the night.

And while it did help that Austin Hartman (190 pounds), Joe Kozubowski (215 pounds) and Anthony Lisi (108 pounds) got forfeits for the Northstars, it still won plenty of contested bouts, too.

Kennedy Thomas (145 pounds), pinning Will Cowan in the second period, began a streak where Jacob Day (152 pounds) battled past Lantz Herrera 6-1 and Zion Mukasa (160 pounds) pinned Ryan Heneka at the end of the second period.

Three more pins followed. In 98 seconds, Kamdin Bembry, at 285 pounds, finished off David Blue Moore, with Kasey Kalfass (101 pounds) pinning Jude Atchie in 29 seconds and Anthony Ciciarelli (116 pounds) getting his fall over Paolo Munetz in 82 seconds.

It ended at 131 pounds when Javone Dawkins held off Connor Rice 9-5. Liverpool’s other wins came when Dante Malozzi, at 170 pounds, edged Kaydin Welch 5-3, and Gavin Connolly (124 pounds) pinned Aaron Westcott midway trough the second period.

C-NS went from here to a short trip to Baldwinsville for the Bees’ dual meet last Saturday where the Northstars would sweep through the entire competition.

At the outset, the Northstars topped Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 51-19, then followed by winning a tough 41-27 battle with Marcellus where it trailed 27-26 with three bouts left, but swept them thanks to pins by Ciciarelli and Dawkins and, in between, Aaron Westcott (124 pounds) gaining a tough 5-2 decision over Jack Burton.

A 57-16 rout of Corning followed, with pins from Dawkins, Kalfass, Hogue and Hartman, along with a close 145-pound opener where Thomas edged Matt Mahon 6-5.

Then, after handling Dryden 63-9 with seven pins from Kalfass, Ciciarelli, Hogue, Thomas, Bembry, Kozubowski and Mason Indick (131 pounds), C-NS completed the sweep by beating Section V’s Webster Schroeder 38-18.

Hartman outscored Ashton Allen 10-7 before pins by Bembry at 215 and Kozubowski at 285. Kalfass pinned Aiden Vollmer, with Dawkins, moving to 124, beat Zach Gaura 9-4 and Hogue pulling out a 6-5 decision over Virgil Joseph.