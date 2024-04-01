CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Heritage organization hopes to develop the next generation of those who care about protecting Cazenovia’s historic architecture with an event for parents and children on Sunday, May 5.

On that date, 100,000 LEGO blocks will arrive at the Burton Street Elementary School Gym.

From 1 to 3 p.m., participants will select one of 60 historic buildings to re-create on an enlarged map of the village and town.

Cazenovia Heritage is working with Building Blocks Workshops, Inc. to conduct the event. The company has conducted similar programs over the last 15 years for other cities, large and small, including Princeton and Montclair, NJ; Rye, NY; New York City; Philadelphia; and Washington DC.

Families will receive basic architectural principles to recreate specific buildings in Cazenovia, such as Lorenzo, the library, the business district, as well as other well-known and less-known historic homes in the town. Once built, the buildings will be placed on a 20’ x 35’ map, providing a large aerial view of the town and village. At the end of the session, participants will receive a LEGONOVIA map to take home.

“This looks to be both a fun and educational program, as well as an opportunity for the community to recognize the importance of protecting Cazenovia’s historic architecture for the next generation,” said Mike MacHugh, Cazenovia Heritage member and co-coordinator of the event. “We’re encouraging everyone, in addition to participating families, to get into the spirit of LEGONOVIA by decorating shop windows or contributing a sponsorship.”

There will be a maximum of 50 teams, with each team comprised of two to four members. All teams must include at least one adult and one child. The recommended minimum age of a child is eight years. Tickets are $10 each and go on sale on April 1 and will sell out at a maximum of 200 tickets. Purchases must be made in advance. Doors will open at 1:45 p.m. on May 5.

Sponsorships of individuals and businesses are available from $50 to $1,000 with varying publicity levels. Both tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at cazheritage.org or by mailing a check to Cazenovia Heritage at P. O. Box 103, Cazenovia NY.

Given space limitations, attendees are limited to sponsors and to participating adults and their spouses/partners and children. Photos of the event will be posted on the cazheritage website.

“Selection of the buildings was not easy,” said Anne Ferguson, president of Cazenovia Heritage. “First, because what appears to be an obvious selection may not be great for reproducing in LEGO blocks, and second, because Cazenovia has such a large and rich inventory of historic homes to choose from. There will be a good assortment of places that should be recognizable to children and their parents, along with, perhaps, some new discoveries.”

LEGONOVIA is one of two events planned by Cazenovia Heritage for May, which is National Preservation Month. The second is a free architecture walking tour conducted by Ted Bartlett of Cazenovia Heritage of the lower Fenner Street neighborhood on Sunday, May 19.

“We can think of no better way to kick off National Preservation Month than to put a spotlight on the abundance of Cazenovia’s historic architecture that hopefully, the next generation will inherit,” said Ferguson. “LEGONOVIA is a great way for residents of all ages to become stewards of our buildings and community.”

For information on LEGONOVIA or to purchase tickets and sponsorships, visit cazheritage.org.

LEGO is a trademark of the LEGO Group of companies.

LEGONOVIA block design by Kevin Mann, Camp Design Marketing.