In the bustling hallways of Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School (JEDIS), the air was buzzing with excitement as Mrs. Tinkler’s and Mrs. Ritter’s fourth-grade classes embarked on a literary adventure.

Their journey began when they delved into the pages of Sharon Creech’s renowned book, “Love That Dog.” Little did they know, this exploration would not only enrich their literary understanding but also lead to a remarkable exchange with the author herself.

“Love That Dog,” a poignant and beautifully crafted novel in free verse, tells the story of Jack, a reluctant poetry student who discovers the power of expression through his interactions with his teacher and his beloved dog, Sky. As the students immersed themselves in Jack’s world, they found themselves captivated by Creech’s lyrical prose and the emotional depth of the narrative.

In the book, Jack writes a letter to an author in hopes he will come to visit his school, and he does. This inspired, as Mrs. Tinkler describes, the students’ to pour their hearts letters that would be sent to Creech, detailing how “Love That Dog” had touched their lives and sparked a newfound appreciation for poetry.

“When we read this part in the story, it was the student’s idea to write to Sharon Creech when we finished the story, in hopes she may come visit us!”, said Mrs. Tinkler. “The students wrote that they had read her book and what they loved about it.”

Weeks passed, and anticipation grew as the students eagerly awaited a response from the esteemed author. Then, one morning, Mrs. Tinkler entered her classroom bearing a envelope adorned with the return address of Sharon Creech herself. Excitement rippled through the room as Mrs. Tinkler read aloud the letter, their faces lighting up with joy and disbelief.

Much to their delight, Creech not only received their letters but also responded with a personalized message that left the students beaming with joy. In her heartfelt letter, Creech remarkable response was written similar to the book, “Love That Dog,” using free verse poetry.

She commended their thoughtful reflections and encouraged them to continue exploring the world of poetry and literature with open hearts and curious minds.

For the fourth graders, receiving a response from Sharon Creech was more than just a thrilling moment—it was a profound validation of their voices and perspectives as readers and writers. As they gathered to discuss Creech’s letter, they marveled at the realization that their words had reached the author herself, forging a tangible bond beyond the pages of a book.

The exchange with Sharon Creech served as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of literature to unite individuals and communities. Through “Love That Dog” and their subsequent correspondence with the author, Mrs. Tinkler’s and Mrs. Ritter’s fourth-grade classes discovered the profound joy of connecting with stories and the people who create them.

As the students returned to their desks, their minds buzzing with newfound inspiration, they carry with them not only a cherished letter from a beloved author but also the realization that their voices matter and their words have the power to touch hearts and change lives. And within Mrs. Tinkler’s and Mrs. Ritter’s classrooms, the spirit of literary exploration and heartfelt expression continues to thrive, igniting a love for learning that will endure for years to come.

“This book brought a love of poetry to my students and they also learned so much about character development”, reflected Mrs. Tinkler. “For me as a teacher, this was the perfect ending to a wonderful story and ELA Unit that taught us so much as a person and as a learner.”