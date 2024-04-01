CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia Pride Fest is moving to Lorenzo State Historic Site this year with support from a new partner, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (NYS OPRHP).

Scheduled this spring for Saturday, June 15, Pride Fest is an annual event aimed at empowering LGBTQ+ youth and creating an atmosphere of love, acceptance, and inclusion.

The festivities are presented by Cazenovia Pride, a community organization committed to showing local youth that no matter who they are, where they come from, or how they identify, they are seen and valued.

The fourth annual Pride Fest will kick off with the traditional Pride parade, which will assemble behind the Cazenovia Public Library at 11 a.m. and step off at 11:30 a.m.

According to Cazenovia Pride President Travis Barr, who co-owns H. Grey Supply Co. on Albany Street, the roads will be closed to allow participants to safely parade from the library to Lorenzo.

“A shuttle for folks to go back and forth between the festivities and the center of town is at the top of our list as we continue to raise funds,” said Barr. “If you would like to sponsor the shuttle, please email us.”

The parade will be followed by a music and vendor fair from 12 to 4 p.m. on the Lorenzo grounds.

This year, Cazenovia Pride has enlisted Nicole Latini of @CoastTwoCoastEats to curate a lineup of food trucks.

The “Caz Pride Fab Food Fleet” will feature Bold Coast Lobster Co., Café Blue, the H. Grey Supply Co. Barista Bar, Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food, Kalamata Pita, PB & J’s Lunch Box, and Meier’s Creek Brewing Co.

Several new and returning vendors and organizations will have tables set up on the mansion grounds.

As of March 28, Cazenovia Pride had received commitments from the following vendors: Badass Apothecary, Cashmere Sun, Creative Hearts Design, The Cozmic Cauldron, Jasmine Rae Floral Design, Mayhem Arts, Sage + Stardust, Sarah’s Fabulous Farmasi, Stay Golden Soy, Teresa’s Shining Stones, The Treehouse Reading & Arts Center, Tying Together Tie Dye, and Nicki Donlin, a licensed associate real estate broker with Howard Hanna.

Barr remarked that knowing a “safe” realtor like Donlin can be particularly important for LGBTQ+ individuals who are in the market for a new home.

The following organizations will also have tables set up for Pride Fest: the Anti-Racism Coalition of Cazenovia; BRiDGES, Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc.; the Madison County LGBTQIA Network; Cazenovia Call to Action; The Haven at Skanda; and the Q Center at ACR Health.

According to Barr, the Pride Fest organizers are excited to announce that they have secured the Spirit Posse DJs as entertainment for the afternoon.

Barr’s professional drag persona, Anita Buffem, will also be singing a few tunes and hosting the event.

Cazenovia Pride is continuing to raise funds to provide additional festival entertainment, activities, and speakers.

The event organizers are also seeking additional vendors, organizations, volunteers, and sponsors. To be part of Cazenovia Pride Fest, email [email protected] or stop by H. Grey at 53 Albany St. to sign up.

Lorenzo is located at 17 Rippleton Rd, Cazenovia.

For updates on the 2024 Cazenovia Pride Fest, follow @CazenoviaPride on social media.

Donate to support the Cazenovia Pride mission by finding Cazenovia Pride on GoFundMe or searching “donate” at hgreysupplyco.com.

Love Out Loud

The theme of Cazenovia Pride Fest 2024 is “Love Out Loud!”

Barr explained that “Love Out Loud” embodies the essence of visibility, acceptance, and celebration and serves as a call to action, urging people to boldly express their love and identities without fear or reservation.

“It is about loving yourself as much as it is about freely being able to love who you love,” he said. “For many LGBTQ+ people, ‘Love Out Loud’ represents reclaiming the right to openly and proudly love who they choose, even in spaces where societal norms and even laws may restrict such expressions. . . . ‘Love Out Loud’ pays homage to the resilience and courage of LGBTQ+ individuals throughout history who defied anti-LGBTQ laws to express their love openly. From gatherings in underground bars to covert displays of affection, LGBTQ+ people have risked persecution and imprisonment just to dance with their partners, hold hands in public, and simply exist authentically. By honoring this legacy of resilience, ‘Love Out Loud’ is not just a theme, but a testament to the ongoing desire for true equality, safety, and the universal human right to love freely and without fear.”

According to Barr, H. Grey Supply Co. is determined to continue to

“Love Out Loud” without shame despite having received hateful and negative messages that have caused members of the team to have concerns for their safety.

“’Love Out Loud’ acknowledges the reality that our community, including our youth, still faces discrimination, prejudice, and even danger for simply being themselves,” Barr said. “. . . Despite this, we continue to ‘Love Out Loud.’ We strive to create a community where every person, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can live authentically and without fear.”

Partners

Cazenovia Pride and H. Grey are organizing this year’s Pride Fest with help from two main partners, the NYS OPRHP and Meier’s Creek Brewing Co.

The NYS OPRHP, which operates Lorenzo, oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches, and more.

The agency’s mission is to provide safe and enjoyable recreational and interpretive opportunities for all NYS residents and visitors and to be responsible stewards of the state’s valuable natural, historic, and cultural resources.

“Lorenzo is a place where generations of Cazenovians and so many other Central New Yorkers have made amazing memories,” said Barr. “It’s sentimental and it is unique to Cazenovia, and because it is right in our backyard, we may take it for granted. Having the support of the [NYS OPRHP] is incredibly meaningful for Cazenovia Pride’s mission. It demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, sending a powerful message of acceptance to our community.”

According to Barr, Lorenzo is not only hosting Pride Fest, but it is also helping to promote the event and organize the grounds set up for the festival. Lorenzo will also be providing tables and tents, assisting with parking, and supporting event cleanup, safety, and staff.

“Lorenzo State Historic Site is proud to host the Fourth Annual Cazenovia Pride Fest on Saturday, June 15, 2024,” said Matthew MacVittie, Lorenzo’s historic site manager. “This is an exciting day for everyone to come together and celebrate with fun and entertainment for all to enjoy. As an agency, the [NYS OPRHP] strives to provide safe and enjoyable recreational and interpretative opportunities for all New York State residents and visitors. We will continuously commit ourselves as an agency to ideals of freedom, diversity, and equality by making our parks and historic sites accessible and welcoming to all.”

Barr said Meier’s Creek has been an ally and supporter of Cazenovia Pride Fest since its inception four years ago. Throughout the years, the brewery has offered its venue for events and fundraisers, and its team members have actively participated in past Pride parades.

Last year, after walking in the parade with his family, friends, and coworkers, Meier’s Creek Taproom Director Cody Fedele pledged to deepen the brewery’s involvement with Cazenovia Pride and the annual Pride Fest celebration.

Fedele, who has been in the restaurant business for 27 years, opened the Meier’s Creek taproom in 2020 with the vision of creating a fun, positive, loving, and welcoming environment.

“Inclusivity is extremely important to me,” Fedele said. “I grew up in a family with wonderful parents and siblings who never would judge a book by its cover. We treat everyone we meet with kindness and respect. Meier’s Creek Brewing Company eats, sleeps, and breathes that mantra. During this wonderful journey of building this brand, I was fortunate enough to meet Travis and Alex at H. Grey Supply Co. We have become friends and have worked on successful collaborations for both our brands.”

When Fedele walked in the 2023 Cazenovia Pride Parade, he found himself moved by the feelings of love, pride, acceptance, and positivity he experienced.

“[I also experienced] feelings of sadness for those who have been ridiculed, despised, and even killed for their personal life choices,” he recalled. “As I walked with my brother Callum, I started to fully understand how important this event is to so many people. I said to myself, ‘If I ever get an opportunity to help in any way, I [will] take that opportunity.’ My friend Travis Barr has been the driving force [behind] bringing Pride to Cazenovia. He has inspired so many people, including myself, to make this community a better place to live. Meier’s Creek Brewing Company will always be a [welcoming] place for those who dare to be themselves. This year, 2024, we will all come together to show how great Cazenovia, NY is.”

According to Barr, the Meier’s Creek team has played a pivotal role in organizing this year’s event, taking on everything from fundraising initiatives and promotional efforts to hosting the upcoming April 6 Pink Party fundraiser.

“Meier’s Creek exemplifies what it means to be a true ally to the LGBTQ+ community,” Barr said.

Other businesses and organizations interested in being part of Pride Fest 2024 can email Cazenovia Pride Vice President Lori Lewis at [email protected].

The Pink Party: Silent Disco

On Saturday, April 6, Cazenovia Pride, H. Grey Supply Co., and Meier’s Creek will present “The Pink Party,” a silent disco fundraising event aimed at fostering community and celebrating love, diversity, acceptance, and joy.

The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Meier’s Creek Brewing Co. Cellar.

All ticket proceeds will benefit Cazenovia Pride, contributing to the success of Cazenovia Pride Fest 2024.

The event will be hosted by Anita Buffem.

Attendees are invited to wear their favorite pink, black, or greyscale attire.

Cazenovia Pride is also encouraging people to honor LGBTQ+ community members, past and present, starting on April 1 by sharing photos on social media of inspiring LGBTQ+ friends, family, and icons. Use the hashtag #CazPridePinkParty and tag @CazenoviaPride to help foster a sense of community and celebration leading up to the big event.

In addition to music and dancing, ticket holders will also be treated to light bites from the brewery’s kitchen and a Meier’s Creek draft beer ticket. Meier’s Creek’s full menu will be available upstairs in the dining room, and there will be a full cash bar.

Revitalize Dermatology & Aesthetics, of Fayetteville, will be giving away $750 worth of Botox at the Pink Party every 30 minutes.

“We are proud to champion and partner with Cazenovia Pride,” said Revitalize Owner Theresa Setter, who is a Cazenovia resident. “At Revitalize, we celebrate diversity in our communities and are truly honored to play a small part in continuing to expand the reach and importance of the Caz Pride message. Thank you to H. Grey for including us in this wonderful event.”

The Pink Party is for ages 21 and over. To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit hgreysupplyco.com/events.

Toss & Fire Pizza fundraiser

Cazenovia Pride is presenting another fundraiser on Thursday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Toss & Fire Pizza truck will be in the Buyea’s True Value parking serving pizzas and giving part of the proceeds to Cazenovia Pride.

Pre-orders will be available. Watch for the fundraiser ad in the coming weeks for more details.

Buyea’s is located at 131 Albany St., Cazenovia.