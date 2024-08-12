Dr. Abigail Romano is pleased to announce that she has joined the Summit Dental Group of Liverpool in July. As a Liverpool native, she is proud to begin her career at the same practice where her father started his dental career almost 40 years ago.

Dr. Romano is a graduate of The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, and she recently completed a residency program at St. Joseph’s Hospital. General dentistry is her chosen path because of the variety of procedures she can perform from day to day, keeping her career as a dentist interesting and fresh. Prosthodontics, endodontics and implant dentistry are among the services she can provide to her patients.

The new Dr. Romano is an asset to the Summit Dental practice which prides itself on its longevity in the local community, providing excellent dental care for over 35 years. Dr. Abigail Romano places a special focus on educating people about the importance of oral health, and she does so with compassion and respect. She is eager to put a smile on the faces of all her patients who come and sit in her chair.

Summit Dental Group is located at 7555 Morgan Road in Liverpool and can be reached at 315-457-0620.