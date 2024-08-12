By Anna Edwards

The 2024 Walk to Defeat ALS Syracuse will be held at Long Branch Park on Sept. 28.

The walk allows those affected by ALS, also known as Lou Gherig’s disease, to walk in order to raise funds for patient care, research and advocacy.

The walk is held yearly by the ALS Association in order to bring people together and promote their mission of supporting those with ALS.

According to the ALS Association, ALS is a progressive motor neuron disease that eventually takes away patient’s ability to walk, talk, swallow and breathe. ALS has no known cure or cause.

“The event helps us bring together the community, honor those affected by ALS and highlight the urgent need for care,” said Nicholas Morciglio, the walk’s development manager.

Many who participate in the walk have lost a loved one to ALS or have someone close to them who is battling the disease.

Others walk because they want to support the cause and make ALS a liveable disease. Although the walk was created in order to raise funds, participants also learn about ALS throughout the process.

“By participating in the walk, people learn more about the disease, its impact, and the ongoing need for research,” said Morciglio.

Community members can get involved by registering for the walk, joining a team, fundraising or volunteering.

In order to register for the walk, visit secure2.convio.net/alsa/site/TR/Walks/UpstateNewYork?pg=entry&fr_id=16282.

In order to make a donation, visit als.org.

The walk will begin at 11 a.m. and check-in will start at 9:30 a.m.

Long Branch Park is located at 3813 Long Branch Road in Liverpool.

The ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of research for ALS in the world.

It funds research, advocacy, and assistance for patients and care centers. It has more upcoming events throughout the year that can be found on its website. More information about ALS can also be found on the website.

“Understanding the challenges faced by those with ALS and the importance of continued research is crucial in the fight against the disease,” Morciglio said.

This is the 25th year of the ALS walk event. According to The ALS Association, the event has grown to over 700 supporters per year.

Register for the race at walktodefeatALS.org.