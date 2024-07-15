By Kathryne Rakowski

Plank Road Park is sporting some new pickleball and tennis courts and everyone is invited to the grand opening which will take place July 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the park, located at 5471 Mudmill Road in Brewerton.

It’s an exciting time for the community, especially members of the CNY Pickleball Association. And it’s a moment that has been two and a half years of hard work to make happen.

“Pickelball has grown tremendously in popularity over the past few years,” shares Teresa Roth, director of Cicero Youth Bureau, Town of Parks & Recreation. “Based on community feedback and research, the town’s Parks & Recreation Department determined the need for the courts.”

A $300,000 SAM grant awarded to the town, largely due to the work of Assemblyman Al Stirpe, got the ball rolling on the project.

The town also contributed $90,000 from the parks reserve fund to assist with labor and materials.

After the location was selected, Cicero’s Parks & Recreation Department was hard at work getting bids from contractors, reviewing design ideas from contractors and pickleball players, designing the layout within the park, ordering materials and monitoring the progress, and then eventually developing a plan for the grand opening.

Now that the project is complete, Roth is excited about what the courts will offer the community, as pickleball continues to be the fastest growing sport in the nation.

Roth noted that it is a sport that can be played by people of all ages and skill levels, which helps it to be appealing to a wide range of people.

“One of the main goals for our Parks Department is to offer high quality facilities and programs that encourage people to get out and recreate,” she said. “What we are looking forward to the most is seeing people out on the courts playing and enjoying themselves.”

After a ribbon cutting ceremony with remarks at 6 p.m. on July 23, there will be open play, contests, and instructional tips from members of the CNY Pickleball Association and Parks staff members.

There will alos be food trucks on site, as well as free giveaways throughout the evening for all to enjoy.

For more information, you can contact Cicero’s Parks & Recreation Department at 315.699.5233, ext, 346.